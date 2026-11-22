Molly Meldrum was an integral part of the Australian entertainment industry and charmed the likes of David Bowie, Elton John, and Kylie Minogue, to name a few.

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The record producer and TV personality sadly passed away in November 2026, aged 83, after a long health battle.

While his career highlights saw him win over audiences on Countdown and Hey Hey It’s Saturday, his love life wasn’t as well documented.

In a statement provided by Molly’s family, they said:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Australian music legend, journalist, producer and cultural icon Ian Alexander “Molly” Meldrum AM, who passed away peacefully on Monday 23 November 2026 at the age of 83,” it read.

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“He was deeply loved by his long-term partner, Yan Wongngam, his family and all who knew him.”

How long were Molly Meldrum and Yan Wongngam together?

Molly and Yan, pictured together in 2013. (Credit: Getty)

The record producer and TV personality was in a relationship with Yan Wongngam for over 30 years, but the incredibly private couple were seldom pictured together.

It’s unclear when these two officially met, but Molly told New Idea in July 2021 that they’d been in one another’s lives for decades.

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“We’ve been together for 30 or so years,” he told the publication.

Yan owns a courier company in Thailand, and on a fateful day at a Bangkok gym, the businessman unexpectedly met our Aussie legend, and they hit it off.

Were Molly Meldrum and Yan Wongngam married?

The couple reportedly had no plans to tie the knot at any stage in their relationship.

In conversation with Dailylife.com.au in 2016, Molly revealed that a wedding wasn’t on the cards because they didn’t feel it was necessary for their relationship.

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“My partner, Yan Wongngam, and I aren’t married. We met 13 years ago. He has a courier business in Thailand and we met in Bangkok,” he revealed.

“Same-sex marriage is fine but it’s not our thing. If people want to do it, then they should.”

“Same-sex marriage is fine but it’s not our thing. If people want to do it, then they should.” (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

What did Molly Meldrum say about his sexuality?

Considering many celebrities were forced to keep their sexualities hidden for many decades, it’s rare for public figures from older generations to come out.

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But in 2014, Molly inspired Australia by openly discussing his sexuality.

During his interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the music journalist admitted, “I was bi, I wasn’t really gay, you know, so it wasn’t really a matter of hiding it.”

Then on Channel Seven’s Sunday Night Show, he addressed the discourse around his decision to share his sexuality.

“They’re questions I’ve been asked, like one recently, was ‘when did you come out?’ Well, I didn’t think of it that way,” he said.

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