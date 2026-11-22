Australian music critic and journalist Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum has passed away, aged 83.
He died early on Monday morning at Epworth Hospital in Richmond following a long health battle.
Meldrum had been suffering from health issues over the last year. According to a source speaking to the Herald Sun in February, the music guru has receiving “around-the-clock” care at home surrounded by family.
“He’s surrounded by close friends who adore him, and his famous wicked sense of humour hasn’t dulled one bit,” a friend told the Herald Sun. “He’s cared for around the clock, supported, safe, and deeply loved. And even now, he remains unmistakably, wonderfully Molly.
“Since stepping back from public life, he’s somehow become even more delightfully chaotic. There’s always a story, always a laugh, always that spark.”
Meldrum has been a champion of the Australian music scene since the mid-1960s. He first got his start writing for the music magazine Go Set in 1966. He then went into artist management and record production. But he became a household name when he began hosting Countdown in 1974, which he hosted until 1987.
Fans also loved Meldrum’s music segment on Hey Hey It’s Saturday.
In 2014, Meldrum and Countdown was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, becoming the first inductee who was not a recording artist. He was also inducted into the TV WEEK Logies Hall of Fame in 2012.
Vale Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum.