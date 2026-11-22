Australian music critic and journalist Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum has passed away, aged 83.

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He died early on Monday morning at Epworth Hospital in Richmond following a long health battle.

Meldrum had been suffering from health issues over the last year. According to a source speaking to the Herald Sun in February, the music guru has receiving “around-the-clock” care at home surrounded by family.

“He’s surrounded by close friends who adore him, and his famous wicked sense of humour hasn’t dulled one bit,” a friend told the Herald Sun. “He’s cared for around the clock, supported, safe, and deeply loved. And even now, he remains unmistakably, wonderfully Molly.

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“Since stepping back from public life, he’s somehow become even more delightfully chaotic. There’s always a story, always a laugh, always that spark.”

TV Week Logies 1992 Daryl Somers & Molly Meldrum Party

Meldrum has been a champion of the Australian music scene since the mid-1960s. He first got his start writing for the music magazine Go Set in 1966. He then went into artist management and record production. But he became a household name when he began hosting Countdown in 1974, which he hosted until 1987.

Fans also loved Meldrum’s music segment on Hey Hey It’s Saturday.

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In 2014, Meldrum and Countdown was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, becoming the first inductee who was not a recording artist. He was also inducted into the TV WEEK Logies Hall of Fame in 2012.

Vale Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum.

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