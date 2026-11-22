Mary had just graduated as a nurse in the Philippines when she told her dad she wanted to be a chef. He told her to stay a nurse and move to Australia. But now, since she’s been appearing on My Kitchen Rules, he’s starting to think he should have listened to her.

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“He’s so proud,” Mary tells TV WEEK.

Could nurses Mary and Golden be ready for a career change? (Credit: Channel Seven )

This week on MKR, Mary and Golden, both 38-year-old nurses from the Philippines, host their ultimate instant restaurant – and a comment from judge Manu Feildel about their main course has Mary calling her dad from the kitchen to tell him about it. Mary says she talks to her dad, who still lives in the Philippines, “every day”.

“My dad is actually the best cook,” she says. “I grew up eating his food. Every Sunday he’d prepare a really big feast for all of us. He’d wake up at 6am, go to the market, buy the freshest ingredients, and then when we woke up, there’d be a feast on the table already. And that’s something that I will always miss.”

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What will the judges – and the other teams – have to say about Golden and Mary’s dishes? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Also on the show this week, Simon opens up about his date with a Filipino woman. It’s a chance for Mary to have a bit of fun with him. She tells him a Filipino phrase to say to the woman, and Golden bursts out laughing.

Mary and Golden both suspect Angus and Simon went on My Kitchen Rules to get exposure, rather than to win.

“I think Simon’s goal was to have exposure so he can date easily!” Golden says with a laugh.

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Mary says Angus and Simon are “like brothers” to her.

“Like, we fight, and then we make up, and then we fight,” she says.

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Both Mary and Golden have been wanting to go on My Kitchen Rules for a long time. Golden, mum to a young son, says she manifests things a lot, “and it always happens”.

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“When we started working in Australia, I saw My Kitchen Rules on TV for the first time and I said, ‘One of these days, I’m going to be on the show.’ And it happened.”

Mary says her two daughters are expecting her and Golden to bring home the trophy.

“So I was like, ‘Oh, we’d better not lose or they’re going to be so disappointed with their mum!’”

Watch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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