There’s set to be a brand-new musical floating through the Harbour City!

Advertisement

Insiders whisper that “some very high-level discussions” are underway to transform the extraordinary life of Australia’s sweetheart Dame Olivia Newton-John into a glittering main stage production set to launch in Sydney.

A musical honouring the life of Olivia Newton-John is set to debut in Sydney. (Credit: Shutterstock)

While the project is still in its “hush-hush stage”, insiders reveal that those closest to the late icon, including her daughter Chloe Lattanzi and loving cousin Tottie Goldsmith, are deeply tied to the initial conversations.

PROTECTING HER LEGACY

“Chloe and Tottie are the ultimate guardians of Olivia’s legacy,” a theatre insider tells Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

“They aren’t about to hand over her story to just anyone. The family is ensuring every single piece of music used gets formal estate approval. Above all, the show must protect her legacy, celebrate her courage, and honour her passion for cancer wellness, rather than turning her life into cheap melodrama.”

Adding even more star power is said to be Hollywood legend John Travolta, with our production sources revealing that the A-lister is “very interested” in being involved. Olivia’s iconic Grease co-star, who remained her fiercely loyal friend for over four decades, is said to be offering his backing behind the scenes, eager to step on board as an executive producer or advisor to help shepherd the show from development to opening night.

Olivia’s dear friend John Travolta is said to be “very interested” in being involved in the production. (Credit: Getty)

“John loved Olivia like family,” reveals the source. “He wants to make sure her spirit is captured properly, and having his stamp of approval alongside Chloe and Tottie’s backing gives this project monumental international weight,” the source says.

Advertisement

In fact, it’s believed John has even signalled he’s open to putting his own personal finances into the production to secure the best creative team, top-tier cast, and world-class crew.

“He wants zero corners cut, he wants to guarantee this is done properly from day one”.

From her humble beginnings to global megastardom in Grease followed by her courageous health crusade, Olivia’s life has all the makings of a box-office triumph.

PAVING THE WAY

This exciting chatter comes hot on the heels of another massive home-grown theatrical milestone that has paved the way for local bio-musicals.

Advertisement

The Sydney Theatre Company recently set the industry abuzz when it green-lit Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical.

Olivia’s daughter Chloe hopes the musical will be a “deeply moving” and hopeful production. (Credit: Getty)

The project gained serious momentum when the STC joined forces with theatrical giant Michael Cassel and John’s long-time manager Gaynor Wheatley, securing full family endorsement from the get-go. Seeing how respectfully the STC worked alongside John’s inner circle to turn a local legend’s life into a major drawcard has given industry creatives the blueprint for how to approach Olivia’s story.

“Australia wants to celebrate its legends with dignity,” adds the insider. “With Chloe and Tottie guiding the way, and John firmly in her corner, an Olivia musical won’t just feature hits, it will be a deeply moving production about hope.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.