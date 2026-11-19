Steffie Waters has confirmed her engagement to Isaac Heeney is over, but friends say the heartbreak began long before the headlines.

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The influencer announced the split this week, soon after she and the Sydney Swans star were photographed deep in an emotional conversation. And according to those close to the couple, it was a chat that had been a long time coming.

“Friends say that conversation was most likely about where things stood between them and whether there was anything left to salvage,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “There would have been some very difficult questions being asked. It’s been a case of one person wanting to move forward and the other not knowing whether they could for a long time.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Why did Steffie Waters and Isaac Heeney break up?

While the AFL scandal earlier this year put the pair under an intense spotlight, our source insists it wasn’t the root of the problem.

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“There was a lot more going on behind the scenes than people realise,” they say. “The relationship was already under pressure, and then the scandal happened and it just magnified every existing issue. It wasn’t one incident that ended things. It was a build-up of smaller disappointments, conversations that hadn’t gone well and trust that’s been eroded over time.

“By the time everyone else found out there was a problem, the couple had been struggling for months.”

Trust was allegedly at the heart of it. “People underestimate how difficult it can be being in a relationship with someone who lives their life so publicly, particularly when they’re a high-profile athlete,” the source says. “There’s a lot of attention, a lot of people wanting access to them and, naturally, plenty of temptation. It takes an enormous amount of trust on both sides. Once that trust is shaken, it’s incredibly difficult to get back to where you were.”

According to our source, that left Steffie questioning everything. “She started questioning things she had never questioned before and it really changed the dynamics,” they say. “Naturally, she started wondering whether there were other things she didn’t know about or whether she was perhaps a little too trusting. It was a horrible place to be emotionally.”

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Friends also say Steffie felt she was carrying the emotional load. “She just felt like she was the one carrying a lot of the emotional weight,” the source says. “It was hard being scrutinised, judged and having to deal with opinions from complete strangers. There were people constantly throwing themselves at Isaac, and while that’s something you might expect going into a relationship with an athlete, it’s very different when you’re actually living it. It can become exhausting.”

The glare of the past few months only made things harder. “Even before everything happened, she wasn’t necessarily someone who was completely comfortable with that level of scrutiny,” the source says. “Suddenly she’s having her relationship discussed publicly, people are analysing her and making assumptions about what she’s going through. Sometimes you just want to be able to deal with things privately.”

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What have Steffie Waters and Isaac Heeney said about the split?

In a statement to the Daily Telegraph, Steffie called her decision “one of the hardest of my life”.

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“After many hard conversations, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to separate from Isaac,” she said. “My decision is not because of the allegations made against him. We have been navigating other private issues alongside everything that was unfolding publicly.”

She also hit out at the intrusion she’s faced, calling it “nothing short of disgusting”, and said she hopes “men in the public eye can learn from this and take their responsibility as role models more seriously”. Steffie added that she will continue to support Isaac as a friend.

Isaac shared his own statement, thanking Steffie for her care “through such intense public attention, which she never asked for”.

“The reality is I made some really poor decisions throughout our relationship, which have hurt her immensely. I am sorry,” he said. “I own these mistakes, have learnt the hard way and have paid the ultimate price.”

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The pair were first photographed together in 2023 and got engaged in October 2025. Steffie had been spotted without her diamond ring for months, but this is the first time either has publicly addressed the end of the relationship.

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