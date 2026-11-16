‘I hit the jackpot!’: Perfect Match host Greg Evans celebrates 50 years of marriage

As they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, TV favourite Greg Evans and his wife Sue crack up laughing when recalling their first date – a weekend away in a stinky sheep paddock!

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“I remember being shocked when we finally arrived in Bonnie Doon, a town two hours north-east of Melbourne, it was late at night, then Greg sheepishly said we were staying in a tent!”

“I’d recently arrived in Australia from London, and had never been camping before. Romantic was the last word to spring to mind at that moment,” chortles Sue, 74.

The couple love a tipple and a dance around the lounge room! (Image: Phillip Castleton)

“It was certainly a memorable first date. The reason I chose Bonnie Doon is because my parents had a place there, and I wanted them to meet Sue,” smiles the ever cheerful Greg, who shot to fame as the handsome host of the hit ’80s dating show Perfect Match.

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“That first date led to our wonderful life together. I still can’t believe I hit the ultimate lucky-in-love jackpot,” smiles Greg, as the two clink champagne flutes at their lakeside property in the very town where they shared that first date!

The pair met at a Melbourne nightclub in 1974.

“When I first saw Sue, I thought, ‘Wow!’ She was a breathtakingly beautiful British model. I was a radio DJ at 3XY and Sue was working for a record company, looking after stars like Rod Stewart and Roberta Flack,” explains Greg, 73.

“The sparks of love flew instantly and they haven’t dimmed. We still enjoy date nights and holding hands, and often dance around the lounge room listening to our favourite British bands of the ’60s like the Kinks and Herman’s Hermits.”

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Greg and Sue married on November 13, 1976, in a traditional church wedding.

“There were 130 guests, and I knew about 10,” laughs Sue.

“We honeymooned in Fiji, which turned into a disaster,” says Greg.

“Sue got badly sunburned and the only place she could find relief was in the resort’s coolroom, among the fruit and veg.”

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The couple married in 1976. (Image: Supplied)

Love & laughter

“What could have been the honeymoon from hell was saved by laughter. Sue’s sunburn was so intense she was glowing like lava. We’d look at one another in disbelief, then burst out laughing.

“That laughter, and our deep love, got us through what could have been utter despair and disappointment,” shares Greg.

Sue became Greg’s “rock” when he went through life-saving open-heart surgery days before Christmas in 2025.

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“I’m now a proud member of the ‘zipper club’ – I’m sporting a 20.3cm open-heart surgery scar on my chest. Sue was and remains incredible. She barely left my side. It was a real jolt to hear my heart was failing, and I’d likely not have made Christmas without the emergency surgery.

“Eleven months on and I’m feeling fabulous.

“Sue recently went through a breast cancer scare and is now, mercifully, in remission.”

Sue shares, “Greg was wonderful. We really care for each other. This was my second cancer ordeal, and he was by my side every inch of the way. We both feel so blessed. Beyond our genuine love and laughter, our two kids, Jason and Jodi, contribute to that immutable bond,” she says.

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“I’ve hit the jackpot with Sue,” says Greg. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

Celeb celebrant

Greg is also celebrating another milestone – 55 years in showbiz.

“I was 18 when I was offered my first gig on radio in rural Victoria. From there I began as a showbiz reporter on Ernie Sigley’s TV variety show, which led to my becoming a Mike Walsh Show regular.

“Those radio days were a tremendous buzz, interviewing legends like Elton John, Michael Jackson and Deep Purple.”

In 2007, Greg reinvented himself as a marriage celebrant.

“Playing cupid was my destiny, from my years hosting Perfect Match and Blind Date, to real life matchmaker. So far I’ve married almost 1000 couples!”

“One of my proudest moments was marrying our son, Jason, to his wife Jaysha in 2013. I can’t wait to officiate at our daughter’s wedding when the time comes,” says the proud grandfather-of-two.

Greg has also married his share of famous friends, including his Perfect Match co-host Debbie Newsome.

“I married Debbie to her partner Mark Learmonth in 2010. Their wedding was beautiful. I married Home And Away star Esther Anderson to Howard Moggs in 2017.”

So how will Greg and Sue celebrate their anniversary?

“A dinner for two in a smart Melbourne restaurant. It’ll be the ultimate date night.

“We started our celebrations in September with a trip to Alaska. Sue has spoiled me rotten with a Can-Am Spyder motorbike. I can’t wait to take her out for a spin,” Greg smiles.

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