‘Been really hard’: Love for burns survivor Sophie Delezio amid sad life update

She’s overcome many hurdles, and sadly burns survivor Sophie Delezio was dealt another blow recently as she announced a family loss on November 13.

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Sophie – who welcomed a son, Frankie, with now-husband Joseph Salerno in September 2024 – took to Instagram to share the news with her 380,000 followers.

“This week we said goodbye to my beautiful Nanna,” Sophie shared in a poignant post.

“Losing someone you love is never easy, and honestly, the past two weeks have been really hard.

“Life doesn’t stop moving. The hard times keep coming, but so do the good ones.”

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Sophie Delezio revealed her nanna had died. (Credit: Instagram/soph.delezio)

Sophie went on to say she had been through a “mix of emotions” as she mourned her nanna, revealing it had been a “sad farewell” but also a chance for those who loved her to “come together and celebrate the wonderful life she lived”.

“My Nanna was 98. She lived a beautiful life and was loved by so many,” Sophie explained.

“I only wish she could have seen us all together again.”

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Sophie Delezio said she had been through a “mix of emotions”. (Credit: Instagram/soph.delezio)

Sophie story of courage is well known. She lost both of her limbs below the knee when a car crashed into her day care centre back in 2003.

She then survived a second serious car crash in 2006 and has gone on to become a force of inspiration for burn survivors across the world.

She went on to say she was grateful for the years she spent with her nanna – including the “stories, the cups of tea and the way she was always so excited when someone came to visit”.

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“She taught me so much about love, I’ll carry those memories with me always,” Sophie went on.

“I don’t know what I believe, but it’s nice to think there’s an afterlife where she’s with the love of her life again.”

While Sophie navigates a difficult chapter, there is one person who will be supporting her through it all – her husband Joseph.

Sophie Delezio and her husband Joseph. (Credit: Instagram/soph.delezio)

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The pair have known each other since they were six, but only dated after graduating school. They married in the NSW Hunter Valley in 2025.

“She has always been the strongest person I’ve ever known. I could tell from our first handshake, a very strong grip,” Joseph previously told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

“Strong, confident and generous, those three words best describe Sophie. That’s what I see when I’m with her.”

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