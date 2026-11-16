‘Finding a balance’: Clint Stanaway and Eliza Paschke’s new life as co-parents

He’s used to waking up at the crack of dawn for his Nova radio show, but Clint Stanaway is now getting used to “long” nights as a first-time dad too.

Advertisement

The former Weekend Today star – who recently welcomed a baby girl, Stevie Rose Stanaway with his friend, The Block contestant, Eliza Paschke – shared the first photos of their adorable bundle at home in an Instagram post on November 14.

Captioning the carousel simply “Stevie”, Clint showed the tot sleeping peacefully in his arms, meeting family members and being brought back from hospital for the very first time.

Clint Stanaway shared photos of baby Stevie coming home. (Credit: Instagram/clintstanaway)

“Mum is obsessed. Dad can’t stop crying,” Eliza and Clint – who are not romantically involved and who will raise Stevie as co-parents – shared after their little girl made her “grand entrance”.

Advertisement

Family members have since explained that the duo are thrilled to be parents, albeit a little “sleep deprived”.

“Pity she doesn’t like the car seat, the bassinet, or The Wiggles,” Eliza quipped about baby Stevie in a note to fans.

Clint, meanwhile, told his Nova co-hosts that Eliza had been “unbelieveable, a real warrior” as she recovered from the birth.

“The nights are long guys,” he admitted.

Advertisement

Clint Stanaway has given an insight into fatherhood. (Credit: Instagram/clintstanaway)

Of course, despite causing sleepless nights, baby Stevie has won hearts.

“She’s just the best…Everyone’s been so obviously kind and the moment itself was just…it was a lot, guys. It was a lot,” Clint told his Nova co-hosts Jase and Lauren on November 9 about the birth.

“But it’s also worth it and she’s just, she’s the prettiest little girl. She’s a small little thing but she’s a little princess and we’re absolutely besotted.”

Advertisement

Indeed, a source tells Woman’s Day that Clint and Elisa are “absolutely soaking up” every moment of their new life.

“It’s such an exciting time for them, and while they’re still finding their feet and adjusting to this completely new routine, there’s no hiding just how thrilled they are,” the insider shares.

“Like any new parents, they’re learning as they go, working out their own rhythm and enjoying all those little milestones that come with welcoming a baby. It’s a huge life change, but one they’re embracing wholeheartedly.”

Clint Stanaway and Eliza Paschke will raise Stevie as co-parents. (Credit: Instagram/clintstanaway)

Advertisement

While Eliza likes to keep special family moments private – keeping her personal Instagram page locked down – the source suggests the duo are also enjoying sharing “little glimpses” of their new chapter with followers.

“Of course, they’re also mindful that these early days are precious and that not every moment needs to be documented, but they know people are genuinely invested in their journey,” the insider says.

“Expect the occasional peek behind the scenes, some sweet family moments and perhaps a few relatable insights into the realities of life with a newborn.”

Clint is thrilled to be a dad. (Credit: Instagram/clintstanaway)

Advertisement

While Clint has always had a strong connection with his social media audience, the source says it’s been “lovely” to share a more personal experience.

“Eliza is enjoying the experience too, and together they’re finding a balance between keeping fans updated and protecting those special family moments,” the source goes on.

“There’s plenty of excitement ahead, and while they’ll no doubt have their hands full, it seems they’re keen to let people share in the happiness as they navigate this next chapter together.”

ROYALS. CELEBRITY. REAL LIFE. Woman’s Day Newsletter The best entertainment and lifestyle news from Australia’s number one weekly mag. SIGN ME UP Never miss an exclusive story!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.