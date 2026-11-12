‘There’s no question’: Prince George surprise nobody was expecting

Around six months before young Prince George embarked on a big life change, he created something that has been hailed “extraordinary”.

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Before starting his studies at his new school Eton College in September, the 13-year-old put pencil to paper – creating a delicate drawing of a ruffled kingfisher perched on a branch.

The youngster’s father – Prince William – submitted the artwork for inclusion in a special edition of Country Life magazine, telling the publication’s editor, “Please use it if you think it’s good enough”.

Prince George drew this kingfisher which appears in the November issue of Country Life. (Credit: Country Life/Getty)

“I had no idea what to expect, but he was incredibly relaxed,” Country Life Editor Mark Hedges said of his dealings with the heir to the British throne, who is the November issue’s guest editor.

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“I told him that it was extraordinary for a 12-year-old and, besides, it was his issue not mine.”

With George’s drawing now doing the rounds online, viewers have shared their astonishment over the prince’s natural talent – and now insiders reveal his grandfather King Charles may have had a role in shaping him into an artist in the making.

“George and Charles have sat around sketching for many, many hours over the years. It’s something they bonded over when he was just a toddler and brings His Majesty an enormous amount of pleasure,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

Indeed, King Charles himself is a keen watercolourist, with his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, recently overheard telling the Sultan of Oman that he is “very good” at it.

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King Charles is known to be a keen watercolourist. (Credit: Getty)

The King’s paintings have also earned him millions, with the proceeds of any sales going to the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund.

“He’s always keen to see George’s latest sketches and creations, show off some of his own of course, plus he likes to offer various artistic tips to George about ways he can improve, even if it’s just little tweaks here and there,” an insider shares, adding that George “takes it all on board” and is very grateful to have that common ground.

It’s not just his grandfather who has an artistic streak either. Kate is also a talented sketcher and photographer, and she has a degree in art history from the University of St Andrews.

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One source explains that George is a “chip off the old block” when it comes to his natural drawing ability.

Kate is also known to have a talent for drawing. (Credit: Getty/Instagram)

“Kate is so proud, she’ll sometimes say that they have a budding little Picasso on their hands and at the way things are going it’s not all that far from the truth!” they share.

“It’s not George’s style to brag or put himself out there too much, but everyone in his circle is well aware that he’s a dab hand at painting, drawing and pretty much anything else in that artistic realm.”

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Royal watchers are expecting that George will seek to continue his hobby long into the future.

Royal watchers say Prince George’s talent will stand him in good stead. (Credit: Getty)

“There’s no question that George will want to continue… and by all accounts it’s something he’ll use to his advantage when he eventually becomes King,” the source shares.

“Being able to express himself this way is a wonderful tool that allows him the ability to strengthen his connection to nature and connect with people via nature and the environment.

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“People are already raving about George’s talent but keep in mind that Kate and William have only shared a glimmer of what he has been creating privately for many years now,” they continue.

“It’ll be a huge ever-present factor and theme in his life moving forward, without doubt, and he’s excited to keep learning and doing his thing for many years and decades to come.”

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