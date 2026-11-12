Obsessed with Nathan Fielder after You Can See Everything? Here’s where to watch his shows

You Can See Everything is undoubtably the documentary of the year.

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Created by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the documentary film about Theranos founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes has broken online film rating records on platforms like Letterboxd, and debuting with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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For those who haven’t seen the film just yet, it follows Nathan Fielder as he is invited into Elizabeth and her partner Billy Evans’ home a month before she heads to prison to serve her 11-year sentence. While Elizabeth’s story has already been told in the media – most notably in the fictionalised series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried — this time, Elizabeth is telling her side of the story.

Well, with help from Nathan and Lance, and her husband Billy.

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You Can See Everything directors Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder attend the UK Special Screening of “You Can See Everything” on November 9, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for A24)

The documentary is a winding, mysterious and deeply diabolical experience. And, thanks to Nathan’s typical deadpan nature (although, admittedly he shows more of his cards in this documentary than he has in his previous works), the audience can’t help but flip-flop every 10 minutes between believing Elizabeth is genuine, or declaring her a mastermind.

The whole film is a rollercoaster: the beginning is the slow climb that eases you in, the middle is where the loops kick in, and by the end, your seat is spinning on its axis.

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If you ask the internet (and me!), the film is a triumph, and it’s not just longtime fans of Nathan for You, The Rehearsal and The Curse who think so. All over social media, viewers have become hooked on the man with the monotone voice and delightfully bizarre demeanour.

So if that’s you, here’s everything you need to know about who Nathan Fielder is and where to watch Nathan Fielder’s shows in Australia.

Who is Nathan Fielder?

The man, the myth, the legend. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for A24)

Nathan Fielder is a Canadian filmmaker, comedian, writer and director. He’s known for his deadpan, emotionless delivery and the way he seemlessly blends the line between reality and fiction, making audiences question what is real.

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He started out as a regular on the Canadian satirical news comedy show This Hour Has 22 Minutes with a segment called Nathan On Your Sid. In the segment, Nathan would act as a consumer advocate looking into various products. But with his bland delivery, it made for so many brilliant yet awkward scenes.

The segment eventually led to his own show called Nathan For You, a documentary reality series where Nathan acted as a business consultant to help struggling businesses. However, his outlandish techniques to do that aren’t always what the businesses have in mind.

Nathan For You ran for four seasons on The Comedy Central between 2013 to 2017. In 2022, he followed it up with The Rehearsal where he helps real people prepare for life’s big moments using actors and elaborate full-scale sets. The second season, which aired in 2025, focused on aviation safety, and (without giving anything away) Nathan goes to great lengths to make the series work.

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He also co-created and starred in The Curse (2023–2024) alongside Emma Stone and Benny Safdie, and executive produced the cult HBO series How To with John Wilson.

Fielder was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2023. You Can See Everything marks his feature film debut, and it’s already being tipped as an awards-season frontrunner.

Where to watch The Rehearsal in Australia

Both seasons of The Rehearsal are streaming on HBO Max in Australia.

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The series is also available on Foxtel Now, or you can buy episodes on Apple TV.

Where to watch The Curse in Australia?

The Curse is streaming in Australia on Paramount+.

Co-created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, the series is unlike The Rehearsal or Nathan For You because it’s fully scripted. He and Emma Stone play Asher and Whitney Siegel, newlyweds trying to launch their own home renovation show in a small New Mexico town, until a young girl puts a curse on Asher.

The series is unique, part satire, part cringe comedy and part psychological horror, it’s the kind of show you’ll either love or hate, with no middle ground. All 10 episodes are available to stream now and for the record, I bloody love it.

Where to watch Nathan For You in Australia?

All four seasons of Nathan for You are streaming in Australia on Paramount+. You can also buy episodes on Apple TV or Google Play.

And if you still haven’t seen the doco, You Can See Everything is in cinemas across Australia now.

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