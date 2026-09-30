Obsessed with true crime documentaries? Here are the Aussie crime docos our editors loved

You know what they say, the truth is stranger than fiction. That’s exactly what makes true crime documentaries so compelling. These days, we’re lucky to be inundated with fascinating true crime documentaries on almost every streaming platform available.

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While we might be spoilt for choice, there are plenty of home-grown Australian true crime stories and documentaries that are right under our noses and part of a much bigger cultural conversation.

If you’re looking for compelling Australian true crime documentaries or documentary series that will have you glued to the couch, our TV WEEK editors have you sorted.

Revealed: The Cape, Stan

In the isolated community in Far North Queensland’s Cape York, there are two rival families who make a living as fishermen in the mangroves — the Wards and the Gaters. In 2003, fisherman Bevin Simmonds, 36, and his son Brad, 10, vanished whilst on a trip to check their shark nets 5kn off shore. Bevin, Brad and their boat was never seen again.

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But there’s more to the story than two missing family members. Bevin’s wife Cathy was born a Ward and she was having an affair with a man from the rival family named Michael Gater. In December 2003, Michael and his mother Joan Gater, were charged with the murders of Bevin and Brad. However, in 2005 they were acquitted of the alleged murders.

Through tears Jolene speaks on the devastating loss of her uncle and cousin. (Credit: Stan)

Stan’s original documentary Revealed: The Cape investigates Bevin and Brad’s disappearance, utilising two decades of research, emotional interviews and further investigations into the cold case.

Interestingly, Revealed: The Cape features interviews The Block 2026 contestant Jolene, who is Bevin’s niece.

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You can watch Revealed: The Cape on Stan.

Last Stop Larrimah, Netflix

Last Stop Larrimah is a documentary about a small outback town in the Northern Territory and its biggest mystery — the disappearance of 70-year-old Paddy Moriarty.

Larrimah sits in the middle of the outback between Katherine and Tennant Creek along the Stuart Highway. Home to around 10 residents, the town is known as a popular rest stop for travellers making the long journey through remote Australia. On December 16, 2017, resident Patrick “Paddy” Moriarty and his dog Kellie left the Larrimah Hotel and were never seen again.

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Despite a police investigation spanning several years and a coronial inquest, no one has been charged in connection with their disappearance. However, the town’s residents have long been known to have complicated relationships, with a history of disputes and tensions.

Last Stop Larrimah explores the mystery surrounding Paddy’s disappearance and examines the relationships, conflicts and secrets within the tiny outback community.You can watch it on Netflix.

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire, ABC iView

On June 9, 1979, Australia was shocked by the deaths of six children and one adult at Sydney’s Luna Park after a fire broke out on the Ghost Train ride. It went down in history as one of the most devastating accidents of Australian theme park history.

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At first, the fire was attributed to an electrical fault. However, in the ABC’s three-part documentary series Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire, journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna interviews eyewitnesses and former police officers who allege the blaze may have been the result of arson.

The documentary examines allegations that underworld figure Abe Saffron was involved in the fire, including claims that he ordered an arson attack in an attempt to gain control of the Luna Park lease, which was held under government control. Saffron’s alleged involvement has been disputed, and the cause of the fire has never been conclusively established.

With new testimony, unanswered questions, and allegations of a cover-up,, Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire is a must-watch. You can steam it on ABC iView.

Revealed: Death Cap Murders, Stan

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It was the case that captured the nation. On July 29, 2023, Erin Patterson invited four relatives to lunch at her home in Leongatha, Victoria, where they ate a beef Wellington containing death cap mushrooms. Three guests died, while a fourth survived after becoming seriously ill. Patterson was later convicted of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Patterson was arrested in November 2023, and the case soon attracted international attention, captivating true crime audiences around the world.

On September 8, 2025, Patterson was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 33 years. She has indicated she will appeal her convictions.

Stan’s original three-part documentary Revealed: Death Cap Murders examines the case, including the investigation, trial and evidence surrounding one of Australia’s most closely followed criminal cases.

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You can watch the three-part documentary Revealed: Death Cap Murders on Stan.

Murder In The Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery, Apple TV

In 2001, British backpackers Peter Falconio and Joanne Lees were driving through remote outback Australia when they were flagged down by another driver and told to pull over. When Peter stepped out of the camper van, he was shot during the confrontation. Joanne was restrained and forced into the attacker’s vehicle, but while the attacker was occupied moving Peter’s body, she managed to escape and hide in nearby bushes for several hours until he left the area.

In 2005, Bradley John Murdoch was convicted of Peter’s murder. He maintained his innocence, and Peter’s body has never been found.

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The four-part docuseries Murder In The Outback: The Falconio & Lees Mystery examines the case from multiple perspectives, including the arguments presented by Murdoch’s defence team, Joanne Lees’ account of the traumatic attack, the theories surrounding the case, and the forensic evidence gathered during the investigation.

You can watch Murder In The Outback: The Falconio & Lees Mystery on Apple TV.

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