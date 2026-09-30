‘Easier said than done’: Beatrice’s desperate act after life hit by ‘giant wrecking ball’ 

After months of speculation over the state of their marriage, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli-Mozzi appeared in good spirits as they stepped out in September for dinner at the swanky Michelin-starred Dorian restaurant London’s Notting Hill.

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But this was no date night. Indeed, the eldest daughter of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, was accompanied by a powerful Spotify exec, known for her skills in dealing with a crisis.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli-Mozzi dined with a crisis management expert. (Credit: GoffPhotos.com)

Dustee Jenkins is a former White House worker, who one friend described as an “old hand at crisis management”.

“Dustee would be a natural person for Beatrice, or any of the Yorks, to turn to for reputational management,” the insider told the Mail On Sunday.

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Of course, it’s well known that the public perception of Beatrice has taken something of a battering in recent months, thanks to the actions of her father, and her role in his infamous Newsnight interview.

And while, her sister Princess Eugenie’s relocation to Portugal for the birth of her new baby girl Adelaide has appeared to “change” sentiment towards her – according to one royal expert – the same is not true of Beatrice.

“Beatrice and Eugenie have had an extremely tough period whilst their parents are publicly disgraced,” Richard Fitzwilliams previously told Daily Mail.

“Yet there has been a change in the perception of Eugenie,” he said. “A happy event, the birth of Adelaide and the delightful photographs Eugenie has shared with us, remind us all of the very human predicament of those in the public eye with parents who have disgraced themselves.”

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Princess Beatrice and Edo stepped out together after enduring months of speculation over the state of their marriage. (Credit: GoffPhotos.com)

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that Beatrice is seeking to achieve something similar herself.

“Beatrice is adamant that she’s not going to sit around feeling sorry for herself, nor does she intend to lay low and drift into obscurity,” the insider shares.

“She’s got way too much pride and courage for that, not to mention a whole heap to lose including her relationship with the British royal family.

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“So right now the new strategy is to come out smiling and show the world – as well as the royals – that she’s in a happy, secure place and ready for a new beginning, putting her parents’ scandals squarely in the rear view mirror.”

The source adds that both Beatrice and Edo are aware of the need to be “proactive and professional”, and says Edo himself has been at pains to support his wife.

“He pointed out that it’s worked well for Eugenie as well as Jack, and that they would be wise to follow suit and enlist the help and guidance of a paid professional,” the source continues.

“Beatrice is going along with this and she feels confident it’s a positive and proactive path that should work well for them.”

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Experts say the public perception of Princess Eugenie was benefited by her heading to Portugal to welcome her baby girl. (Credit: Instagram)

But of course, redemption won’t come easy, given that – as one insider puts it – Andrew and Fergie have “effectively taken a giant wrecking ball to the entire family’s reputation”.

“The odds are that Beatrice will continue to distance herself from her parents, publicly at least, and get involved with charitable causes as well as business opportunities that can’t be questioned or criticised in any way at all,” the insider adds.

“It’s easier said than done of course and she’s well aware that expert strategy is what’s called for right now.”

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The source went on to explain that the dinner meeting with Dustee Jenkins was “very much step one towards achieving that long-term goal”.

“Beatrice and Edo did their homework and sought plenty of advice before they settled on Dustee, who’s been highly recommended by a number of their friends and acquaintances,” the insider adds.

“They’re happy to stick tight to whatever advice she recommends.”

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