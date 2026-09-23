‘Begging’: Sad truth behind Kate’s dazzling display as William ‘on the edge’

The night had everything: dazzling smiles from William and Kate, a Hollywood legend in the form of Tom Cruise, and a glittering diamond and pearl necklace. Except the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Oscar-worthy performance at the global premiere of Digger may have been just that – a performance.

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For on the very day that the royal couple shone brightly for the cameras at London’s Leicester Square Gardens, William’s uncle Earl Charles Spencer had published his royal expose – Swan Song: Diana, My Sister – for the world to read.

Of course, Prince William has maintained a stoic silence so far, over the incendiary allegations about his father that the book contains.

And yet, sources say King Charles’ oldest son is “absolutely furious” and is “firmly on his father’s side”.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, made quite the entrance with Tom Cruise. (Credit: Getty)

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“He’s disgusted by what’s in this book, which anyone that’s right-minded would be,” the UK’s TalkTV host Mark Dolan told the Daily Expresso podcast.

“Harry, on the other hand, deafening in his silence. And I’ve got to tell you that Harry’s silence in regard to this book is an act of war.”

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that despite the dazzling display put on for the cameras by William’s wife Kate on September 22, behind the scenes she is desperately worried about the effect the drama is having on her husband.

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“William is a man on the edge right now, you can practically see the stress vibrating off of him, it’s terrible,” a source shares.

“He’s worried about his father, he’s worried about the future of the monarchy, he’s worried about what his brother is going to do next.”

Behind the smile of Kate, Princess of Wales, she is navigating some turmoil, sources say. (Credit: Getty)

Indeed, William’s relationship with his brother Harry is as icy as ever, and there are concerns that Harry is in cahoots of sorts with his errant uncle.

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Charles Spencer himself told the BBC that he had told William and Harry about the book at exactly the same time – and it was notably Harry who was “completely fine” about it.

An insider says William, meanwhile, is far from fine.

“William is seeing this alliance that Harry has formed with their uncle and it’s got him incensed and calling both Harry and Earl Spencer traitors,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

“He’s got no doubts that Harry read their uncle’s book before it was published and he wants to tear into him over it.”

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Despite the drama surrounding his uncle’s book, it was business as usual for Prince William and Kate. (Credit: Getty)

Charles meanwhile is said to be “too afraid of the Sussexes’ wrath to act.

“Kate is begging William to follow his father’s lead and keep the peace,” the insider goes on.

“She says they can’t get caught up in this ugly mess, they need to stay focused on protecting the Crown and remaining dignified representatives.

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“She’s trying to do everything she can to help William calm down.”

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