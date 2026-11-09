MKR’s Krysten and Lucy: ‘We shouldn’t have been in the cook-off’

Krysten and Lucy were among the frontrunners to take out My Kitchen Rules this season – but in a shock end to Monday night’s episode, the mother-and-daughter duo were eliminated.

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Krysten tells TV WEEK it was “so disappointing” to be sent home so early, while Lucy says she was “so surprised”. Neither of them expected to end up in the elimination cook-off after serving up salmon fishcakes in the “fast and slow” challenge.

The mother and daughter impressed everyone at their second instant restaurant – but it was a different story in Kitchen HQ. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“After the first cook in HQ, Mum and I said, ‘We’re not on the top but we’re definitely not on the bottom,’” Lucy says. “We still don’t reckon we should have been put into the bottom.”

Krysten agrees, “one hundred per cent”.

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“There’s a whole heap of stuff they didn’t play. The little dipping sauce that we made with the salmon cakes everyone raved about, and when Manu came out to give his critique, he was like, ‘I don’t often disagree with the table but today I do.’ So we had no idea that was coming.”

So do Krysten and Lucy think they should have won the elimination cook-off against Harrison and Oliver?

“I think it’s very hard to compete with a thousand dollars’ worth of steak,” Krysten says. “And they did a really good steak and chips.”

Harrison and Oliver went up against Krysten and Lucy in the cook-off. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Viewers would have seen judge Colin Fassnidge looking emotional as he sent Krysten and Lucy home – but there’s one comment that didn’t make it to air.

“When we were getting eliminated, he said to Lucy, ‘I’m not allowed to have favourites, but you’re my favourite,’” Krysten reveals.

So do the two of them think any of the other teams were voting strategically because they wanted to eliminate one of the strongest teams from the competition?

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“I mean, if you were playing strategy, you would want us out as soon as possible,” Krysten points out. “I’m not saying anyone played with strategy, but if you were, that’s what you’d do.”

Lucy says she thinks Zoe and Zac “had a bit of strategy” in terms of not wanting to score fellow gate crashers low.

“Like in the episode that aired on Tuesday, you see Zac say, ‘I don’t want to say anything bad about Sheridan and Ted’s cook.’ Which is just like, ‘Why not?’ If you didn’t like it, then say you didn’t like it.”

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“I think we probably don’t have massive respect for their cooking ability,” Krysten adds. “And I think the other thing that’s really interesting is that Zac and Zoe are now bestest friends with Shane and Jane, even though they weren’t in the competition at the same time. I think like attracts like!”

Catch My Kitchen Rules on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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