“I woke up crying”: MKR’s Mary and Golden are rocked by Angus’ accusation

When Angus accuses the other My Kitchen Rules teams of dishonesty this week, no one is more upset than Mary and Golden. The Filipino-born nurses from Victoria, both 38, say they were taken aback.

“This whole time, all we’ve done is critique food fairly,” Mary tells TV WEEK. “For us, it’s always: may the best cook win. I was so shocked, because Angus and Simon were lovely in the first round. We all got along. But something happened to them in the second round and we were like: ‘Where are Angus and Simon?’”

Who will be going home this week? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I think they probably realised that they don’t know how to cook,” adds Golden. “So they were just stirring the pot.”

Mary says she felt Angus and Simon were “targeting our integrity”.

Loading the player…

“We are mums, and we teach our kids to be honest all the time. And, as nurses, we need to be honest, accountable, responsible… everything. For them to call us names like that was not right.”

Golden had trouble sleeping after Angus’s accusation and had to get up and bake bread to take her mind off it.

“I woke up crying. I was kneading my dough at six in the morning because I was so distressed and upset that Simon and Angus were really mean.”

My Kitchen Rules airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.