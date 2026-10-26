‘Very, very concerned’: MKR’s Angus says his fiancee is “disappointed” by his behaviour

Outspoken MKR contestant Angus reveals his fiancee Taylor has been left “disappointed” by his behaviour on the reality show.

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“She was stoked in the first round because I was so friendly. But she’s starting to get very, very concerned. I’m just trying to say to her, ‘Look, is what I’m saying fair enough?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, but I don’t really like the way you’re saying it.’

“She’s a bit disappointed in me because it’s not really in my nature to have conflict with people. But she’s supporting me anyway.”

Angus is competing with his friend Simon. Credit: Channel 7.

And despite being labelled troublemakers, Angus says he and Simon feel like they’re the ones who have actually been targeted by their competitors on the cooking competition.

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“I did feel like we were being ganged up on,” he tells Woman’s Day.

“I felt like they’d had a secret meeting, the Gatecrashers, and came up with a plan to make us feel excluded.”

“Yeah,” agrees Simon, 37. “There was so much repetition of them not really understanding what we’re trying to say, and you’ll see that this goes on and on. I think we make some pretty reasonable points.”

Angus has been involved in the drama around the table. Credit: Channel 7.

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“It was just anything that we said, it felt like it was purposely misinterpreted or disagreed with. It felt like it was a calculated, defensive manoeuvre,” Angus adds.

So, is there really a secret MKR group chat they haven’t been added to?

“I think so,” laughs Angus.

“Zac started it!”

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