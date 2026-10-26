Carrie Bickmore tells of ‘life stress’ amid rumour of ‘nasty rift’ with Tommy Little 

The disappointment was clear to hear in Tommy Little’s voice, as Carrie Bickmore – his radio co-host of almost a decade – announced the end of their on-air partnership on the Hit Network drive show.

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“After nearly 10 years of doing this amazing show, The Carrie and Tommy Show is coming to an end,” Carrie emotionally shared live on air on October 21.

“I’ve loved every minute of doing the show. It’s not every day you get to come and have a laugh and call it your job with your best mate and the funniest guy in the country. And that’s what we’ve got to do for the last decade,” she said.

Tommy, his voice wavering, said the end was “really sad”, adding that it was “certainly not how I wanted it to end”, and now insiders have claimed the duo are embroiled in a “nasty rift”.

“Carrie and Tommy are not speaking,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Things are so toxic, you barely get them in a room together if the mics aren’t on.”

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Tommy Little didn’t hide his disappointment as Carrie Bickmore announced the end of their show. (Credit: Instagram/carrietommyshow)

The comments may come as a surprise to listeners who have, over the years, wondered whether the duo’s famously flirty on-air rapport ever led to romance in real life.

“The rumours couldn’t be further from the truth,” the source told the Daily Mail, of the romance speculation, while acknowledging that while it was possible they had been romantically linked in the past, that was not the case now.

Another source told the outlet that Carrie – who has been tipped with a move to KIIS FM – had secured a new role without the knowledge of her co-star who figured they would make a move to a rival network “as a package deal”.

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Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little previously sparked dating rumours. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

“Tommy wasn’t ready for it to end,” a source previously told Woman’s Day. “They’ve been such a big part of each other’s lives for so long.”

Indeed, two Instagram posts by Carrie after news of the split broke, raised questions about whether she had been struggling with a big life change.

In one post, the star spoke of “getting older and the stress of life” as she discussed a serum she was using on her hair which had been “feeling thinner and shedding more than usual”.

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Carrie Bickmore has appeared reflective in Instagram posts since she announced the end of the show. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

Another post, shared on October 26 showed Carrie holding the youngest of her two daughters, Adelaide, seven, close.

“One on one time is hard to get when you have multiple kids but this weekend while Evie took part in a drama festival in Auckland, Addie and I roamed around NZ and had the best few days exploring,” Carrie explained.

“I wish I could bottle the magical feeling.”

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