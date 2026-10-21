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‘Not how I wanted it to end’: Heartbreak for Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little as they confirm split

After a decade as radio's favourite duo, they shared the news live on air - and it got very emotional.
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Carrie Bickmore was in tears as she and co-host Tommy Little revealed their radio partnership is coming to an end after 10 years.

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The duo broke the news live on their drive show, which airs on 2Day FM in Sydney and Fox in Melbourne, and is heard across the country.

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little’s radio show ending

Fighting back tears, Carrie told listeners, “I’ve loved every minute of doing this show.”

She said she’d spent a decade laughing with her best mate and “the funniest guy in the country”, and thanked fans and the behind-the-scenes team for the happiness they’d brought her.

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Carrie also reflected on the show’s willingness to tackle the big stuff, from periods and perimenopause to cancer and violence. She said they’d hoped the honest chats had made a small difference to listeners’ lives.

Tommy was just as emotional, calling the news “really sad”. He admitted it wasn’t the ending he had in mind.

“It is certainly not how I wanted it to end,” he said. “I love this job and I would have kept doing it for a long time, but I don’t always get my way and I feel very grateful.”

The pair will sign off at the end of the year.

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And according to a source, the split is bittersweet for both of them.

“Tommy wasn’t ready for it to end, and neither of them wanted to walk away from what they’ve built together,” the insider tells Woman’s Day. “They’ve been such a big part of each other’s lives for so long.”

Carrie Bickmore radio
(Credit: Instagram)

Where is Carrie Bickmore going next?

While nothing has been confirmed, Carrie is rumoured to be headed to rival network KIIS. She’s reportedly tipped to take over the national drive slot currently held by Will & Woody.

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But the source says a new career move doesn’t mean the goodbye is any easier.

“Carrie might have an exciting new opportunity in front of her, particularly with the talk of KIIS, but that doesn’t mean she was ready to say goodbye to Tommy,” they say. “You can want to take the next step in your career and still be upset about losing something that’s been such a big part of your life.”

The insider adds that the pair’s on-air magic will be hard to replace.

“They’ve got a really special chemistry, and that’s not something you can just recreate with another person. Listeners have loved hearing them together, and that’s what makes this ending so disappointing. The feeling is that neither of them necessarily wanted the partnership to finish.”

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They continue: “If Carrie does end up at KIIS, people will naturally wonder whether there was a way for her and Tommy to keep working together. From the outside, it looks like she’s moving on while he’s being forced to start again. What seems clear is that there’s a lot of history between them, and neither wanted to throw that away lightly.”

The news lands just before Southern Cross Media Group’s 2027 Upfronts. The company is expected to reveal the show that will replace Carrie & Tommy, along with plans for its TV and podcasting arms.

Carrie and Tommy first teamed up in 2017, taking the 3pm to 6pm slot that led into Hamish & Andy‘s show. Before that, Carrie was the breakfast newsreader on Hughesy & Kate, while Tommy co-hosted Melbourne breakfast with Meshel Laurie.

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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