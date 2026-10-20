‘Important to avoid’: Inside Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’ expensive prenup

Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are reportedly engaged after dating for more than a year!

Advertisement

The English actress and the country singer were first linked at the start of 2025, with the couple later confirming their romance on Instagram.

Sources confirmed to Page Six earlier this week that the country crooner popped the question to the English model and actress after she was spotted flaunting a giant diamond ring.

Woman’s Day previously reported in July 2026 that the couple had wedding bells on the horizon, living by the motto that life’s too short!

Inside Liz Hurley and Bill Ray Cyrus’ prenup provisions

Advertisement

Now, as the couple turns to wedding planning, sources tell Woman’s Day that one thing needs to be finalised first – an iron-clad prenup!

“Liz and Billy’s prenup is still being fleshed out, but it won’t be too complicated and will stick to the basics of ‘what’s yours stays yours’. They plan on keeping their businesses and catalogs fully protected and any trusts for their kids untouched,” the insider spills.

“Liz is worth $50m – with Billy worth just $10m after two expensive divorces – so it’s important to avoid any 50/50 split laws, regardless of if they marry in the UK or USA.

“They do want to buy a love nest somewhere tropical together, so there’ll be provisions in the prenup for a shared residence. Any joint ventures they do together, like another movie, would be carved out and valued separately if they divorce,” they added.

Advertisement

“They both keep their estates and Liz and Billy’s careers thankfully don’t cross over so her beachwear business and his music catalog are to be kept completely separate. It’s possible there’s a royalty clause in there for Liz should he write a hit song about her!”

Liz Hurley says she and Billy Ray Cyrus have ‘more in common’ than people think

In an interview with LYMA’s Power Women series last year, the Austin Powers star said her relationship with Billy Ray was “easy” from the start.

“When I met Billy, it felt incredibly comfortable and natural and easy from the first second,” she shared.

“I’d been set up with quite a few people in my single years and never felt comfortable and it never felt right and I’d much rather stay at home with the dogs,” she continued. “I don’t really give advice, but if it’s right, it’ll happen and if it’s not, I wouldn’t force anything.”

Advertisement

While appearing on the SheerLuxe podcast earlier this month, Liz said she and Billy Ray have more in common than people think.

“There are a lot more similarities than you’d think,” she said. “We have the same hair. Identical hair. Apart from his beard, we’re actually like twins.”

“We’ve both lived out of suitcases our entire life,” she continued. “And we both also a long time ago moved out of the cities. He’s got a farm in Tennessee, I’ve got one here in Herefordshire, and neither of us really go out much unless we have to ‘cause it’s work. So there are a lot more similarities than you’d think.”

Billy Ray also spoke about their similarities in an interview with PEOPLE, admitting “she’s like me”.

Advertisement

“There was something in the opposites of us, I think, that maybe not only got other people’s attention but even our own,” he told the publication. “And I’ve never seen anybody that, in some ways, has more in common with the insanity that I have lived through in this crazy show business. Then mix in other personal, good things and tragedies — she’s like me.”

Will Hugh Grant be invited to Liz Hurley’s wedding?

Are Liz Hurley’s men feuding? Credit: Getty

A source previously told Woman’s Day that there may be one close friend cut from the wedding guest list – Liz’s ex and her son Damian’s godfather, Hugh Grant!

“Billy and Hugh did NOT hit it off,” the source exclusively reveals to Woman’s Day. “Hugh couldn’t help himself and his snobbish mannerisms rubbed Billy the wrong way.”

Advertisement

But unlike others who might have stayed quiet to keep the peace, the ‘Achy Break Heart’ singer wasn’t having any of it. Billy Ray reportedly stood his ground, creating an instant rift.

The insider admits that while Liz is a little sad her “two favourite men can’t stand each other,” the showdown actually had a surprising side effect: it made her relationship with Billy even stronger. After years of Liz playing the part of the fiercely loyal, ultra-gracious ex, the united stance with Hugh appears to be over.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.