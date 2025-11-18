EXCLUSIVE: Miley furious as Billy Ray Cyrus ‘comes between’ Liz Hurley and Damian

For years, few celebrity parent–child bonds appeared stronger than the one between Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian. He was her creative partner, confidant and, often, her plus-one to everything.

But insiders say Liz’s whirlwind romance with Billy Ray Cyrus is changing things, and not everyone in the Cyrus family is keeping quiet about it.

According to an exclusive source, the shift was predictable to at least one person: Miley Cyrus.

“Miley’s furious about Damian because she knew this would happen,” an inside source tells Woman’s Day.

“She actually warned Damian and Liz to not let Billy get between them – in front of Billy, which is why she tore into her dad when she heard what was going on.

“Everyone knows how close Liz and Damian were, and Miley worried Billy would ruin it. She’s taking this personally.”

Miley is reportedly concerned that her father may impact Liz and Damian’s relationship. (Credit: Getty)

The warning came against a backdrop of one of the closest mother–son relationships in celebrity culture. Damian and Liz have long been inseparable; he photographed much of her swimwear content, brought her into his film Strictly Confidential, and publicly celebrated her at every turn.

But things have begun to shift. Friends in their circle told The Daily Mail that “a little distance” has appeared, particularly since Damian moved into his own place in Earl’s Court earlier this year. The timing coincided closely with Liz falling “head over heels” for Billy Ray, whom she now spends significant time with, including long stretches at his Tennessee ranch.

One source told the publication that Liz is in a “honeymoon phase,” while another noted the two are no longer “joined at the hip,” and have even clashed occasionally as Damian begins to carve out an independent life and career.

Liz and Billy went public with their relationship earlier this year. (Credit: Instagram)

Liz, who said in a recent interview that she and Damian are developing new film and TV projects together, has maintained that her new relationship is harmonious for everyone involved. She’s described Billy Ray as “fabulous,” adding that “everyone loves everyone” when discussing the blended dynamic between her son and the Cyrus children.

Privately, however, the picture appears more layered.

Billy Ray’s personal life has been turbulent in recent years: two divorces, a brief and acrimonious marriage to singer Firerose, and periods of estrangement from his children, including Miley. Those close to the family note that long-standing tensions have amplified concerns about the impact of his new relationships.

That’s why, according to our insider, Miley’s reaction to the Hurley situation has been especially sharp. The singer allegedly feels she’s seen this pattern before, and is determined to call it out.

Elizabeth and Damian have not responded publically to the claims. (Credit: Instagram)

Whether the distance between Liz and Damian is simply the natural evolution of a 23-year-old forging his own career, or something more directly tied to Billy Ray’s involvement, is still a matter of competing narratives.

Publicly, Damian continues to champion his mother, recently leaving a string of heart emojis under her bikini-shot “Happy Tuesday” post. Privately, friends say he’s still deeply connected to the man he considers his true father figure, Hurley’s ex-husband Arun Nayar.

But behind the scenes, concern remains, particularly from Miley’s corner, that Liz’s new romance may be reshaping the family dynamic in ways no one predicted.

