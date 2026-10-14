Snezana Wood spotted for the first time since Sam Wood’s arrest

Snezana Wood has been spotted for the first time since husband Sam Wood’s arrest for domestic violence-related offences. allegations he denies.

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46-year-old Snezana was spotted keeping things low-key in a casual outfit of leggings, a white shirt, and a trench coat, with a brown baseball cap topping off the look, as she held hands with her youngest daughter.

Snezana Markoski Wood steps out for the first time since husband Sam Wood was charged over an alleged domestic violence incident in Noosa. He denies the allegations. (Credit: ©MEDIA-MODE.COM)

In photos first published by the Daily Mail, the outlet claimed that Snezana spent the weekend celebrating her 46th birthday with family and close friends in a quiet event, as the family attempts to keep a low-profile.

Snezana was later spotted meeting a friend, who greeted with her with a tight embrace, before the two made their way to a nearby eatery.

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There was one detail apparent in the images published – Snezana wasn’t wearing her wedding or engagement rings, which she’s usually not seen without.

Snezana Wood was pictured wearing her engagement and wedding rings in August. (Credit: Instagram)

Sam Wood’s arrest timeline

On October 3, police were called to the luxury La Mer holiday accommodation villas in Noosa, Queensland, at around 9pm, following reports of a “domestic disturbance” involving a 46-year-old Melbourne man who was later arrested and charged with domestic violence-related offences.

Sam Wood was later named as the man involved, with police alleging in court that Wood and the victim were engaged in an argument when he “grabbed the alleged victim by the throat with one hand” and threw her against a wall, “striking her head”.

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Wood, 46, was arrested and taken into custody at the local watchhouse, with police confirming the next morning that he had been charged with “assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting”.

Sam Wood was arrested October 3. (Credit: Instagram)

Wood remained behind bars for five days before fronting Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday October 8, via video link in a bid to be released on bail.

The court heard the alleged victim, his wife Snezana, had provided a video recorded statement, and was “supportive of the charges”, however no statement from the witness had been obtained.

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Photographs of the alleged victim’s injuries were also presented to the court.

The court heard the Triple Zero call was made by Sam Wood’s adult stepdaughter Eve.

The court also heard that police in Victoria had allegedly attended the Woods’ family home in relation to a similar incident about three years ago, but that the woman had not wanted to make a complaint at that time out of “fear of retribution”.

Sam Wood has denied that any previous incident took place. He was denied bail, and is due to appear back in court on November 23, where he will defend all charges.

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