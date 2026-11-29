When Becky Cummins took to Instagram to post a shot of her cricket captain husband Pat, captioning it, “Once again, I am beyond proud and blown away by this man’s strength and leadership,” and in another, “This is why I married you,” – insiders say it was a warning shot to fellow WAGS Candice Warner and Rachel Khawaja.

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Clearly, she and Pat won’t be stepping away without a fight as the fallout from the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town rages on.

Candice Warner is said to be “furious” after Pat Cummins’ wife Becky back her husband on social media. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s no secret in cricketing circles a handful of former and current WAGs are rightly annoyed that Sandpapergate reared its ugly head again, after Uzzy [former Test great Usman Khawaja] released his bombshell tell-all Sabr alleging the entire touring squad in South Africa knew about the cheating, and not just the three banned players – Uzzy’s childhood mate Dave Warner, captain at the time Steve Smith and rookie Cam Bancroft,” our source explains.

Rachel and Candice have been out of the mix for some time, after Uzzy and Dave retired from first-class cricket, Dave in January 2024 and Uzzy earlier this year.

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But, says the source, all that changed when Pat, as the national Test skipper, stood in front of the world media recently, and as one of the infamous bowlers on that ill-fated tour back in 2018, denied any knowledge of ball-tampering, essentially calling Usman’s account in his book “complete and utter nonsense” – behind the scenes, Candice, Rachel and a number of their supporters “were absolutely furious”.

It’s been known in the WAG circles that Becky Cummins (pictured) and Candice have never been close. (Credit: Getty)

BATTLING IT OUT

“This current WAGs war is based on standing your ground and not who’s carrying the most expensive designer handbag – times have changed in the WAGs ranks!” says our source.

“And without taking sides, you can see why Candice is fighting for Dave, and why Becky will do anything to keep her husband in the top job.

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“Candice is making it very clear to Becky – they’ve made it no secret over the years that they’re not mates – that if her husband Dave went down for the whole team then Candice has every right to feel that’s not fair and will continue until the real truth is out and everyone can finally move on. But not without the rest of the squad copping the same punishment Dave and Steve [Smith] and Cam [Bancroft] copped.”

Pat Cummins recently denied having any knowledge about the ball tampering scandal that forced David Warner to step down as captain in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

And while Becky and Candice are battling it out, the remaining WAGs, including Steve Smith’s wife Dani Willis, who now lives in New York, are hoping it all just goes away.

One WAG told another source, “Why do they have to stir all this up now? Everyone has moved on… The girls are genuinely worried their lavish jet-setting lifestyle of five-star suites and first-class flights is being threatened, which at the end of the day is what this whole thing is about.

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“Pat stands to lose the captaincy if the headlines keep pointing the finger – then comes the rest of the fallout with the other players, and the coaches,” adds the source of ongoing calls for an investigation into the claims.

“In the meantime, when New Zealand hits our shores for the first Test series next week, there are already whispers the new band of WAGs are going to do everything to keep away from what a former WAG describes as ‘the mean girls’.”

Adding to the awkwardness, Alyssa Healy – Mitchell Starc’s wife and one of the true legends in women’s cricket – is now on the Fox Cricket commentary team, working alongside Usman and Dave.

The scandal now known as ‘Sandpapergate’ hit headlines again recently after former Test great Usman Khawaja released his bombshell tell-all memoir alleging the entire touring squad in South Africa knew about the cheating. (Credit: Getty)

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“They are being very careful to make sure Dave and Uzzy are never on air with Alyssa,” a Fox insider reveals, “Considering the fact that her husband Mitch is one of the bowlers in question from back in South Africa in 2018.

“During one of the recent One Day clashes against England there was a tense moment in the changeover of commentators in the Fox studio – Alyssa was replaced by Uzzy and Dave and there was a moment when you could literally cut the air with a knife!”

But Candice and David are unlikely to let things go quietly.

“Candice has seemingly thrown her support behind the growing push for the sacking of Captain Pat, even liking a social media post of Piers Morgan’s – that’s the sort of stuff that will have Becky fuming.”

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