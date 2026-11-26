As the nation mourns the late music legend Molly Meldrum, his family is remembering the beloved father and grandfather who treasured his family.

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Molly passed away aged 83 after a long battle with ill health, with his adopted son Morgan honouring his late dad on social media.

“Rest in peace, Dad. I had the chance to say goodbye to you last night, and I’m so grateful for that time. I’m thankful for this last year, and thankful for the life we shared together. Love you,” he wrote alongside a carousel of images.

Molly adopted and helped raise Morgan, the son of good friend and single mum Jan Pickett. Now, an insider shares of Molly’s special connection with Morgan and Morgan’s son and Molly’s grandson, Jason.

‘Molly adored being a grandfather’

Molly with his son Morgan and grandson Jason in an interview with Woman’s Day in 2016. (Credit: Supplied)

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“Family was always something very special to Molly, even if he didn’t necessarily make a big song and dance about it publicly. He and Morgan shared a lovely bond. There was a lot of love there, even if they kept that side of their lives largely to themselves,” the industry insider reveals.

“And then there was Jason. Molly absolutely adored being a grandfather. He had such a soft spot for him and, from all accounts, loved spoiling him whenever he got the chance.”

While his family life saw Molly play a different role than what Aussies knew him for on our screens, the insider says the quieter moments behind-the-scenes were the memories that meant to the most.

“There was something particularly sweet about Molly becoming a grandfather. Jason brought out that softer, more playful side of him, and Molly clearly loved having a grandson to fuss over,” the source says.

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“He may have been a household name to everyone else, but to Jason he was simply his beloved Grandpa – someone special who made him feel loved and important. It was a very different role from the one Australians knew him for, but perhaps one of the most rewarding.”

‘Couldn’t be prouder of dad’: Molly Meldrum’s son Morgan on his lasting legacy

Molly Meldrum and his son Morgan Scholes. (Credit: Instagram)

Morgan gave a rare glimpse of life with his famous dad when he chatted exclusively to Woman’s Day in 2016, when Channel Seven’s two-part series Molly premiered.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Dad,” he told us at the time. “I never thought something like this would ever happen for Dad but I’m glad it has. So much has happened in his life and he has wonderful stories to tell.”

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Morgan, then 30, had nothing but fond memories of his childhood, including school holidays at Molly’s Melbourne home where the was an open door policy.

“It was always exciting,” he said. “There was never a quiet period of the day, people were always walking through the door. In fact, most of the time Dad would just leave the front door open.”

While Molly was a big personality on screen, his family will always remember him for being a beloved father and grandfather.

“Molly might have belonged to Australia in many ways, but Morgan and Jason had their own special place in his heart,” the insider concludes.

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“He had this enormous public persona, but away from the cameras he was also a dad and a grandfather who treasured his family. Those quieter moments and memories are often the ones that mean the most.”

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