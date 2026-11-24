For decades, sceptics have refused to believe that actress Natalie Wood’s drowning was accidental, the curiosity around what really happened to the brunette beauty never waning. Her husband, Robert Wagner, has had to deal with the never-ending scrutiny surrounding her death, and insiders say the nightmares and PTSD still keep him up at night.

Advertisement

“He doesn’t open up to very many people about it these days, but it’s no secret that he still gets flashbacks to that horrible night and the circumstances surrounding Natalie’s death,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“Robert knows he doesn’t have a whole lot of time left, which is a big reason why he’s been opening up about his regrets to his nearest and dearest and trying to clear up as many misconceptions as possible while he still can.”

Robert adopted Natalie’s daughter Natasha. (Image: Instagram)

‘An awful burden’

On November 29, it will have been 45 years since Natalie’s lifeless body was found floating in the water after a night of drinking.

Advertisement

It was Thanksgiving weekend, and Natalie and Robert’s yacht Splendour – named after her 1961 film Splendor In The Grass – was anchored off the coast of Santa Catalina, California.

She was found about 2km from the yacht, dressed for bed in a nightgown but with a red coat that had weighed her down in the water. Natalie, known to have had a lifelong phobia of drowning, had bruises on her body.

Insiders say Robert, now 96 years old and facing his own mortality with each passing day, is finally coming undone over the burden of living with Natalie’s unsolved death for almost half his life.

“On the surface Robert puts on a brave face and does his best to brush off conspiracy theories, but everyone close to him knows he’s still enormously affected by what happened,” the source says.

Advertisement

“It’s an awful burden to be carrying around, especially at his age. It’s no wonder his friends and family are worried he won’t be able to take it for much longer.”

The couple shared daughter Courtney. (Image: Getty)

Under suspicion

On that fateful night, the actor Christopher Walken had joined the couple on board during a production break from the sci-fi film Brainstorm that he and Natalie were shooting. The 60-foot yacht’s long-time skipper Dennis Davern was the only other person present.

Christopher has rarely spoken about Natalie’s death, only to call it “a terrible thing” in 1986, and in 1997 offered the theory that she had slipped or hit her head before falling in the water.

Advertisement

“What happened that night only she knows, because she was alone,” he said.

“She had gone to bed before us.”

Natalie and Robert’s tumultuous relationship did little to allay rumours about her death.

They had married when she was 19, divorced five years later, then remarried in 1972.

Advertisement

It was the yacht’s captain, Dennis, who turned the spotlight firmly on Robert in November 2011.

On US TV, he revealed he’d heard the Hollywood couple arguing that night, and that Robert was jealous of Natalie’s bond with Christopher.

The investigation carried on, and by 2018 police said Robert was “more of a person of interest now”.

“We know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lieutenant John Corina said.

Advertisement

“It’s suspicious enough to make us think that something happened.”

From the start, Robert has denied any foul play in his wife’s death, but still the suspicion has hung like a cloud over him. It didn’t help his case when he started refusing to let investigators interview him.

“It bothers him enormously that people still believe he’s hiding the truth about what happened with Natalie all those years ago,” the insider says.

Nine years after Natalie’s death, Robert married actress Jill St John, but he never completely moved on from the trauma of losing his first wife.

Along with the grief, friends say he couldn’t get over people thinking he was involved.

“That’s still very painful and it’s no exaggeration to say that it haunts him,” the insider says.

ROYALS. CELEBRITY. REAL LIFE. Woman’s Day Newsletter The best entertainment and lifestyle news from Australia’s number one weekly mag. SIGN ME UP Never miss an exclusive story!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.