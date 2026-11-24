Aussie actor Samuel Johnson has paid tribute to the late Molly Meldrum, who died earlier this week, aged 83.

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Sam – who played Molly in the 2016 miniseries Molly, earning him a Gold Logie – took to social media on his charity page ‘Love Your Sister’, writing:

“Molly was there for my sister.

Molly got me out of a serious lawsuit with a global megastar when I fucked up in my youth.

Molly was a drinking buddy of my old man’s.

Molly was at Fed Square for me when I left on my unicycle ride around the country.

Molly went to war with Channel 7 and insisted I play him in the telemovie.

But most importantly, he even secured Love Your Sister an unusable video testimonial from Susan Boyle! 😂

I’ll have a lunchtime beer for you bud. You will be missed.

– Sam.”

Inside Samuel Johnson and Molly Meldrum’s complicated relationship

Sam Johnson has previously revealed that he had known Molly Meldrum for decades, with their connection extending to Sam’s beloved late sister, Connie Johnson, with whom he co-founded the charity Love Your Sister following her third cancer diagnosis.

Sam said Molly had visited Connie in hospital when she was just 11 years old and undergoing cancer treatment, as well as later helping him out with his own legal battles and putting his name forward for the Molly miniseries.

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In a now-infamous moment at the 2017 Logies, Molly, who suffered a serious brain injury after a fall in 2011, interrupted Sam’s Gold Logie acceptance speech and spoke for almost eight minutes, at times becoming difficult to understand.

Molly and Samuel at the 2017 Logies. (Credit: Nine)

Years later, Sam revealed that he and Molly had disagreed in the months leading up to the ceremony over what Sam should do if he won.

According to Sam, Molly wanted him to acknowledge the network and producers, while Sam wanted to use his speech to shine a light on cancer and his charity.

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“We weren’t getting along at that point because for six months he told me who to thank and he wasn’t even nominated for a Logie,” Samuel later recalled. “He wanted me to make it about the network, the producers and I wanted to make it all about cancer.”

Sam told The Morning Show in 2023 that he and Molly hadn’t spoken since the Logies.

After Molly had exposed himself at an Elton John concert, a visibly upset Sam addressed the controversy on the Seven show when asked about it.

“Who are his minders? Is he okay? He shouldn’t be allowed out in the PM,” Sam said. “I haven’t spoken to him since the Logies and I’ll never speak to him again.”

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Sam Johnson in an 2023 interview with The Morning Show. Credit: Seven

It is not known if the two repaired their relationship prior to Molly’s death.

On social media, fans extended their sympathies to Sam.

“When I heard the news I thought of you. I know you had a strained relationship with him in the later years, so I am sure you’re feeling a lot of different emotions right now,” one person wrote.

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“Sam, you played his character beautifully just a shame he stole your moment at the Logies. You were the only one who had his back and spoke out when you could see his minders & carers needed to protect him more from public humiliation,” another commented.

“All my love, Sam. A very sad loss for many. He was a true blue Aussie and much loved. RIP Molly. We’ll miss ya, that’s for sure. Enjoy that beer,” another person said.

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