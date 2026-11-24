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If you’ve been putting off a cleaning gadget upgrade, this might be your moment.

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Tineco has dropped prices on its smart floor cleaners, stick vacuums and carpet cleaners for Black Friday, with discounts up to 60% off at Amazon Australia.

The sale started on 17 November and runs until 30 November 2026, so there’s about a week left to grab a deal before the festive season kicks off.

PURE ONE Station 5

What’s on sale in Tineco’s Black Friday 2026 deals?

Seven models are discounted – here’s what’s on offer:

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Which Tineco deal is the biggest saving?

The PURE ONE Station 5 stick vacuum takes the top spot at 60% ($752) off.

The powerful suction captures dust, debris, and pet hair, and it’s suitable for everyday cleaning on both carpets and hard floors. It uses sensors to detect dirt levels and adjust suction and water flow as you clean.

After use, pop it back on the station and it self-cleans and recharges, with the brush, tube, filter and dustbin all cleaned after every use.

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FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch

Best Tineco deals

Pet owners may want to look at the FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch, which is now less than half price. The 5-in-1 machine switches between floor washer and vacuum, and its anti-tangle brush designs are made to handle hair and fur without clogging.

For stubborn grease and sticky spills, the FLOOR ONE i7 Stretch Steam uses super-heated steam to break down residue. The S9 Artist Steam Plus steps it up with 230°C steam, which helps tackle germs without added chemicals.

The Carpet One Cruiser is the carpet-focused pick, now $590. Its heated-air drying cuts drying time by 50% or more compared with traditional models, and a two-minute self-cleaning cycle takes care of the machine afterwards.

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The FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, now $499, cleans both wet and dry messes in one go, and its lay-flat design drops to just 13cm to reach under low furniture. Its 45° swivel is also designed to get around chair and table legs.

How long does the Tineco Black Friday sale run?

The deals are available at Amazon Australia’s Tineco store until 30 November 2026.

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