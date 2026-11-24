Valda Marshall never took no for an answer. As a young woman in the 1940s, many careers were dominated by men but Valda always knew exactly what she wanted to do.

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“I always wanted to write, I never wanted to do anything else,” Valda, now 102, tells Woman’s Day from her nursing home in Sydney’s Greenwich.

“At school I put together little magazines and my first job was as a journalist in Adelaide at News Limited.”

She was the first Australian female journalist to work overseas with jobs in Canada and New York. Even having five children didn’t stop her.

“I’d wait until everyone went to bed and I’d get my typewriter and a glass of Dewar’s and I’d sit up in the kitchen until 2 or 3am writing,” she smiles.

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After writing a TV column for many years, Valda decided this might be where her future lay. She began writing scripts and in November 1984, Grundy Television approached her about a new show.

“I left with a bundle of scripts under the arm – the first 10 episodes of a new five-nights-a-week show,” she remembers.

“They were warm, funny and very human. The characters Max, Shane, Danny, Maria, Scott, Helen, jumped off the pages. The show was to be called Neighbours.”

She says there was no lightbulb moment that made her think it was a winner but she liked the concept of everyday suburban life with lots of drama. There was nothing like it at the time.

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“My brief was to come up with characters who were likeable and liked each other. Lovely, warm Australian families that everyone could recognise. No Hollywood-type people,” she says.

Valda jumped at the chance and, working initially with just a couple of other writers, she brought Kylie Minogue, in her breakout role as the beloved Charlene, to our screens.

Valda at home with her trusty portable typewriter. (Image: Supplied)

Surprise hit

“I wanted a tomboy with a very Australian name. There was a character called Raeleen, played by Victoria Nicolls [in the ’70s] and I changed that a bit to be Charlene,” she says. “The minute I saw Kylie she was the exact fit. She was perfect for it.”

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Neighbours wasn’t an instant success with Seven cancelling it after just four months, but after Ten took it on in 1986 it started to rate domestically and then internationally.

The show shot both Kylie and Jason Donovan, who played Charlene’s love interest, Scott Robinson, to global fame, something Valda feels very proud of.

“Jason wasn’t the first choice. There was some problem with who we cast first and we looked at who else was around,” she reveals.

Kylie and Jason’s wedding became one of the most-watched television events of the 1980s but there were some surprise hit storylines, too.

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“The love story with Bouncer [the dog] was very popular. It was the most ridiculous storyline but he was such a lovely dog and why can’t dogs fall in love?” Valda laughs.

She also had to resurrect a character that she’d killed off.

“Having killed Harold Bishop we realised he was the most popular character on the show so we had to bring him back,” she says.

“We’d drowned him so the storyline we came up with was that as everyone was mourning him, he miraculously walked out of the water. He hadn’t drowned at all!”

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Valda credits working with the team, led by producer and screenwriter Reg Watson, as the happiest 10 years of her life.

“It was just so much fun inventing stories. I’d like to do it again,” she says.

Valda was responsible for bringing Harold back to life.

A good life

At the time she even touted the idea of Neighbours the movie and Reg later told her it was the biggest regret of his life that he hadn’t pursued it.

“It’s lovely when your boss says you were right and he was wrong,” she laughs.

Neighbours was a runaway success winning every TV award going and spending an incredible 40 years on our screens.

Its last episode on free-to-air TV was in December 2025.

“I didn’t keep up with it at the end, I watch Married At First Sight now,” Valda says, adding, “I’ve had such a good and interesting life. I never gave up and that’s what I’d tell anyone.

“I was a pain in the neck and never took no for an answer but that’s how you get somewhere.”

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