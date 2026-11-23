It’s the playground of the rich and famous with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon and Zac Efron just a few of the celebrity glitterati who call Byron Bay home.
It’s a place where Chris has said he feels “less famous”and wife Elsa calls it “paradise”.
But last week their illusion of safety came crumbling down after four masked intruders – two armed with knives – broke into their $50 million dollar Broken Head estate in the Byron area while they were sleeping.
Terrifying ordeal
Elsa, 50, Chris, 42, and their three children, India Rose, 14, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 1 2, were asleep upstairs on November 11 when the armed robbers broke into the family home, with Elsa waking briefly at 2am to hear dogs barking but thankfully she ignored it.
“Chris is doing his best to stay calm, but inside he’s raging. Four guys, right near where Elsa and his three most precious children were sleeping. He thanks God she went back to sleep and didn’t put herself in harm’s way, but it could have been so much worse,” a source tells Woman’s Day.
“It’s ironic that the home they nickname Fortress Hemsworth has been invaded so easily – he can’t believe this happened anyway, but to happen when they were home is truly shocking. He takes his job as the family protector very seriously – he’s Thor, for crying out loud! There are fears they’ve been targeted and now the criminals know where they live, it’s hard to imagine things will get better.”
While details of what happened are still emerging, CCTV showed the robbers climbing a security fence in the front of the property before entering a garage, where they found three cars parked with keys inside.
The incident was reported around 7.30am, and when recovered, all three vehicles were found in separate locations, including one located more than two hours away from their home.
“It’s left all of them feeling shaken, but especially Elsa who is often at home with the kids for long periods of time while Chris is away filming or on press tours.
“Chris isn’t the only Aussie worried about the crime in his area. Break-ins were rarely heard of when he was growing up, but now you’ve got 94-year-olds in Evans Head being home-invaded with machetes. Other A-list stars – including [Chris’ brother] Liam, Jacob [Elordi], Margot [Robbie] and Zac – are concerned, they’ve been so relaxed about their security in Australia, it’s obviously something they’ve been taking for granted.
“These big stars have insurance companies breathing down their necks over security so it’s a business issue as well as a safety issue. Matt’s urging Chris to get a US base, where crime is going down at record-breaking rates.”
It’s easy to see why fears are growing that this could be an Aussie version of “The Bling Ring” – a nickname coined for a group of LA teenagers who were charged with stealing more than $4.5 million in clothing and jewellery from celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Rachel Bilson and whose exploits spawned a movie – the riches in Byron Bay are sizeable.
Time for a change?
“It’s why they’re seriously considering moving out of Byron where they’re so well known to somewhere quieter, but the push to move back to the US is real.
“They moved out of LA because they wanted their kids to grow up in nature, riding horses and quad bikes and surfing on weekends, but they’re going to be watching over their shoulders worrying they’ve got a target on their backs.”