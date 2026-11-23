There’s no denying Ebony Vandermont has been one of the most controversial housemates on this season of Big Brother Australia. But it seems viewers aren’t the only ones divided over the 23-year-old entrepreneur. While freshly evicted housemate Charity Bosco insists Ebony is as real as they come, Heath Slater – who was the second housemate sent packing in a surprise double eviction – has a very different take… especially after she cheered during his elimination.

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“It was mean,” Heath tells TV WEEK of that moment.

“I was thinking, okay, Ebony, I get you’re excited but maybe hold off for a second but I was expecting it.”

“She is just a mean person. She said some awful things to some of the housemates so it’s nothing that wasn’t unexpected, I would say. I didn’t let it affect me saying goodbye to the people that I love in there.”

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Right before his elimination, Heath and his closest friend in the house, Tahlia, decided it was time to speak their minds and call Ebony out over her alleged “fake” behaviour. And while he admits he was surprised by how many housemates appeared to side with her, the 23-year-old musician and engineering student has no regrets about speaking up.

“I thought the whole conversation at dinner was actually going to go more my way and I didn’t realise how many people were actually with Ebony,” Heath admits.

“I’m proud of standing up for myself and what I believe in, and trusting my intuition in front of the whole house — especially to someone like Ebony, who I think a lot of people feel she has a lot of power, and I feel they side with her because of that.”

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On the absolute flip side to Heath’s strong opinions, Charity couldn’t speak higher of Ebony — despite their rocky start.

When they first arrived in the house, Charity — who came to Australia as a refugee in 2004 — was offended by Ebony using the terms ‘hobo’ and ‘peasant’. Instead of letting it simmer under the surface, Charity decided to bring up the issue with Ebony. It was the start of a strong friendship.

“At first I was struggling to understand how can this girl not be socially aware of what she’s saying? How does she know that this is not landing properly? How does she know that it’s not going to affect me in a way? But once I got to know a little bit of her and her background, I was like oh!” Charity explains.

“She didn’t go to school with someone of colour. I realised that she was not trying to hurt me [with those comments] because she genuinely did like me, and she genuinely did want me as a friend.”

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After realising Ebony’s comments came from a place of ignorance rather than malice, and that she was genuinely open to learning from Charity, the 29-year-old began to see a different side to her housemate.

“Since I checked her about that comment, she changed,” Charity explains.

“When I was able to open to her about where how I came as a refugee and all that, how I lost my grandpa, it really touched her heart. Some friendships, the strong ones, start with tears.I feel like that literally just made us stronger.”

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While Heath may have left the house with a very different impression of Ebony, Charity says she witnessed a side of the entrepreneur that viewers might not have seen. And while Ebony might not be everyone’s cup of tea, Charity hopes viewers will look beyond her blunt delivery and give her the same chance she did.

“She’s not a villain,” Charity insists.

“I believe Ebony’s gonna change the world when she gets out. I’m here to support her.”

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You can watch Big Brother on 10Play.

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