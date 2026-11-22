Simon’s strategic scoring has dominated the My Kitchen Rules conversation over the past couple of weeks – and Zoe and Zac are not happy about it.

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The best friends from Newcastle tell TV WEEK they were “disappointed” when they found out Simon had scored strategically with the aim of getting rid of Tiffany and Giancarlo and keeping them in the competition.

Angus and Simon haven’t made life easy for Zoe and Zac. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We wanted everyone to score honestly and compete in good spirit, because we wanted to be there on merit,” Zoe and Zac, both 30, say. “The other teams reassured us that they thought our food was better and had scored accordingly, which meant a lot. What’s frustrating is that the focus on Simon’s scoring has overshadowed the food we cooked.”

The friends say sitting around the dinner table for hours on end with Angus and Simon was “uncomfortable”.

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“But there were also people around the table, like Sheridan and Ted, whose company we really enjoyed, and those friendships made a big difference.”

In this week’s episodes, Zoe and Zac say they felt “an enormous amount” of pressure leading up to their ultimate instant restaurant.

“We’d had moments we were proud of, but we hadn’t yet delivered a complete menu that showed what we were capable of. We really wanted everything to come together.”

Zoe and Zac have been shocked by some of the comments posted online. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Since joining MKR as gatecrashers, Zoe and Zac have faced criticism on social media, much of it due to Zoe not eating meat.

“We’ve been taken aback by how personal some of the online reaction has been,” the friends admit. “Some of the backlash towards cast members has felt excessive, and it’s been confronting to see. You can have an opinion about someone’s cooking or what happens on screen and still choose to be kind.”

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But they’ve also received “lovely messages”, particularly from people who feel represented by seeing someone with a dietary requirement compete.

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“Those have meant so much to us and reminded us why we wanted to do this.”

Watch My Kitchen Rules on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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