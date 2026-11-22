Justine Clarke believes Shakedown is more than just a retelling of one of Australia’s most devastating political scandals. With the world increasingly turning to technology and AI, she hopes the drama will also serve as a warning about what can happen when human judgement is taken out of the equation.

“The story asks how something like this was allowed to happen and, hopefully, serves as a warning for the future,” Justine, 55, tells TV WEEK.

“Where we are in the world, particularly with AI… we’re all very concerned about what it can do to us.

“This story is about how a corrupt system can corrupt people. We have to remember that, ultimately, we’re human beings and we have to continue to find empathy and understanding.”

The four-part ABC drama revisits the Robodebt scheme, which used automated income averaging to issue welfare debt notices to hundreds of thousands of Australians, many of whom did not owe the money. The unlawful system caused enormous financial and emotional harm, with tragic consequences for some of the community’s most vulnerable people.

Justine plays Colleen Taylor, a Centrelink worker who raises concerns about the scheme and tries to help those caught up in it. And the story hit close to home for the actor.

“I get stressed if I’ve got a message in my MyGov inbox,” she says. “If you put a system in place where you take out the human element and suddenly you’ve got nothing between these incredibly vulnerable people and a debt collector – it’s just mind-boggling that our government did that.”

Justine is full of praise for Austin star Michael Theo. (Credit: ABC)

The series also stars Kate Box as Jenny Miller, a grieving mother seeking answers after her son receives a notice demanding $10,000. Mandy McElhinney plays Malisa Golightly, a senior government executive who works to protect the scheme. Stephen Peacocke also features in the ensemble cast.

Although the actors often filmed their storylines separately, Justine has nothing but praise for her co-stars.

“I’ve worked with Steve on RFDS for three seasons and, apart from being an absolute gentleman, he’s also one of our finest screen actors,” she gushes. “And Kate I’ve worked with in theatre and Mandy McElhinney, I know very well. Kate is incredible in this.

“I had one scene with her when Colleen sees Jenny at the Royal Commission. That was a powerful moment. But, other than that, we’re all siloed in our own stories. Everyone was cut off and fighting their own battles.”

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Away from the heavy subject matter of Shakedown, Justine is also appearing in the third season of the ABC comedy Austin. The series follows Austin (Michael Theo), an autistic young man who discovers that a celebrated children’s author, Julian (Ben Miller), is his biological father. In the new season, Austin and his fiancée Hayley (Natalie Abbott) are preparing to marry, bringing their families together.

Justine plays Hayley’s mother, Lesley, a traditional homemaker whose perfectly arranged home and love of domestic life make her something of a trad wife. While Lesley’s approach to keeping everything in order is a little different from Justine’s own, she understands the instinct behind it.

“The cushions and the flower arranging is actually a coping mechanism for her – if she can make everything beautiful and symmetrical, then nothing can fall apart and Hayley won’t leave again,” Justine explains.

“I think a lot of parents would find the same thing. I’ve got a 25-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 17-year-old, so the same sort of age as Hayley. It’s not very hard for me to relate to wanting my daughter to come home. She lives in Canberra and I’m always trying to get her to come home.”

With her own three children. (Credit: Instagram)

There are, however, other parts of Lesley’s lifestyle that Justine can’t quite relate to.

“She’s got chickens; she cooks all the time,” Justine says with a laugh. “She’s got one of those extraordinary houses where everything’s just in order. That is very different to my house!

“It was so much fun to play that sense of achievement where everything around you has been created by your own hands. It’s an amazing feeling to wander around and look at everything and think: ‘I did all this.’

“My feeling when I wander around is more: ‘I made all this mess.’”

Shakedown airs at 8.20pm on ABC and ABC iview.