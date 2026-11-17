Sam Wood’s father Andrew has been left “a broken man”, as his jailed son makes his third attempt for bail over allegations he assaulted and strangled his wife Snezana back in early October.

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The former Bachelor star has been behind bars for 45 days, after he was arrested in Noosa while on holiday with Snez and their daughters at a $3,000 a night resort on Hastings Street.

Sam, 46, broke down and sobbed in an emotional call to his father from behind bars, and pleaded to speak with his wife, a Queensland court heard in a recording today. He had the conversation with his dad after being denied bail in the supreme court.

In the phone call, Sam says, “Let me talk to Snez… There’s no way she would want this.”

Sam’s wife Snez has been in Melbourne since returning from the holiday in Noosa. (Credit: Instagram)

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He also spoke to his father about the possibility of his wife recanting her statements and that police would “not have a leg to stand on” if she took back the domestic violence allegations against him. Sam has denied the charges against him.

“Yes, we’ve been fighting, but I’m a good husband and I’m a great father and I’ve learned my f**king lesson to just control my temper,” Sam says in the call.

“I’m in jail with a bunch of murderers and rapists and paedophiles. I’ve never done anything in my whole life. This is disgusting. How is this just?”

While Sam’s appeal was being heard in court, a strained-looking Snez was seen out in Melbourne, near their family home.

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An insider who was present outside Brisbane Supreme Court has told Woman’s Day that Andrew appeared noticeably shaken when he emerged from the court for a break.

Andrew Wood has stood by his son in recent weeks. (Credit: Supplied)

“For any devoted dad this has to be devastating, but when he walked into court this morning, while he was silent and withdrawn, he looked to be a man who had some glimmer of hope that his son might, in his third attempt, get bail,” the source says.

“After a harrowing morning, he was clearly shaken by a recording of the gut-wrenching call with his son from behind bars that had played out in court earlier. You could hear a pin drop as the short recording played out.”

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The insider adds, “Andrew walked across the concourse with one of Sam’s legal team for a quick bite to eat at a nearby cafe during the lunch hour, and he had his head held low.”

“One onlooker described him as a broken man, ready to go into battle again to try and secure his son’s bail.

“If this fails, Andrew will return again to his home in Tasmania and wait until Sam’s legal team instructs him what to do next.”

The court has adjourned the matter and is expected to make a decision on Sam’s appeal in the next 48 hours, before a decision about bail is made.

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