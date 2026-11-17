Ariarne Titmus has given fans an inside look at her pregnancy so far, and it’s been quite the ride.

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The Olympic champion took to Instagram to share a photo series of the past few months along with the caption: “A snapshot into our lives over the last few months. Our euro trip will always have a special place in our hearts finding out we were pregnant while away”.

Ariarne Titmus’ pregnancy journey

The first slide reveals just how special that holiday was. “We found out we were pregnant on our euro trip,” Ariarne wrote. “We were so ready to start our family and couldn’t believe it! Things started out well and I set goals for movement early on… they didn’t last long”.

Things took a turn pretty quickly. Ariarne said the nausea and vomiting hit early, and she shared a snap of herself resting on the last week of the trip.

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“Never again are we planning to start a family with a long haul flight within the first trimester!!!” she wrote.

Another photo shows her lying down, clearly exhausted. “I looked and felt like this most days,” she explained. “Realising how women push through and carry on like everything is normal made me appreciate us even more!”

(Credit: Instagram)

It’s not all tough going, though. Ariarne also let fans in on her cravings, joking that she’s “addicted to sandwiches, it’s all I crave.”

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She also shared a sweet look at her book tour, writing that it’s been “special to have the little one along” for the ride, and gave fans a glimpse of the baby’s ultrasound with a simple “hello world”.

There were also some happy moments with friends. Ariarne revealed she told her “gorgeous friends in Tassie” the news during a recent visit, adding that the little one is “so lucky to have lots of aunties.”

By 12 weeks, she said she’d started to “really pop,” and one of the slides shows her partner Mac Powell cradling her unmistakable bump. “Little one wanted to be seen and we decided to share our news with the world,” she shared.

(Credit: Instagram)

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Ariarne Titmus’ pregnancy announcement

The couple announced they were expecting on Tuesday, November 10.

“Our little love. We are beyond grateful to be blessed with the greatest gift of all. We love you so much, little one,” they shared. “We know it’s not always the easiest journey to parenthood and it is something we are conscious of. All of our love to those who are in the thick of fertility struggles, our hearts go out to you x”.

The news was extra special for Ariarne, who revealed in her new memoir Relentless that she went to great lengths to preserve her fertility.

In 2023, she underwent surgery to remove two benign tumours on her right ovary and decided to freeze her eggs afterwards as a precaution.

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“There are so many women out there who go through this every day, and I wasn’t even trying to conceive babies. I was just trying to preserve my fertility,” she told The Australian Women’s Weekly. “There are so many women who go through this in secret, and hardly anyone knows, and they’ve got to put a smile on their face and show up to work when they’re going through probably the trickiest point in their life.”

The experience also made her rethink her priorities, and it played a part in her decision to retire from swimming in October 2025.

Ariarne met Mac a year before she retired, and he proposed during their recent European holiday, just before they marked two years together. She said knowing they had a baby on the way made the engagement “extra special.”

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