Putting rumours to rest! Jane Bunn’s marriage ‘stronger than ever’

Channel Seven’s Jane Bunn has been enjoying a new wave of attention of late, yet one thing she hadn’t counted on was speculation about her longtime marriage!

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An insider reveals fans have been wondering about the TV presenter’s marriage to IT consultant husband Michael, but she expertly put any rumours to rest with a gushing post on social media.

“We had such a gorgeous afternoon at the @mcg,” the weather presenter captioned a video of her and Michael during a lavish day out together.

The source explains, “She has never been one to address every rumour or get caught up in online gossip, but her recent Instagram post was a subtle way of letting fans know that all is well.

“It was a lovely glimpse into their life together and her way of setting the record straight without making a big deal of it.”

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Jane’s fans have noticed her stunning transformation. (Credit: Instagram)

Jane, 47, and Michael have been together for decades, but those in their inner circle say he’s always preferred a low-key life.

“Jane and Michael are still very much together and as much in love as ever. They have always been incredibly private about their relationship, and it has been years since either of them shared anything publicly about the other on social media,” the insider says.

“That’s simply the way they like it, particularly Michael, who has always preferred to stay out of the spotlight.”

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The TV presenter’s had a glamorous makeover of late. (Credit: Instagram)

The Channel Seven star has been with the network for 12 years, but has been enjoying a new wave of fans in recent times. While Jane’s happy to share her life and work highlights with her followers on social media, Michael is far less active on that front.

“But make no mistake, he is incredibly proud of Jane and everything she has achieved, as well as all that she continues to accomplish in her career,” the source says.

Some of that recent adulation is down to Jane’s incredible transformation, after she embarked on a doctor-led plan to feel her fittest and healthiest.

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Taking it in her stride

Another source previously told Woman’s Day that Jane is “a little amused” by all the attention she’s been getting but is taking it in her stride.

“Jane isn’t about to become obsessed with the attention. She’s not suddenly going to make everything about being glamorous,” the insider said.

“She’ll happily take the compliments, laugh about the fuss and then get on with her life.”

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