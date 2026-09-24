‘Different side’ to Channel Seven star laid bare as new ‘beginning’ looms

Stepping on to the red carpet for presenter duties at the 2026 Brownlow Medal, Channel Seven meteorologist Jane Bunn turned heads in her baby blue Effie Katz gown.

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“You’re outshining the WAGs Jane!” one smitten fan told her, while others described the popular weather presenter as “stunning”, “breathtaking and beautiful”.

The 47-year-old, who has graced the screens of Seven for almost 12 years, cut a different figure to the one who wore a long-sleeved black dress at the Brownlow back in 2023.

Since then, Jane – who is married to IT consultant husband Michael – has used moderation and a doctor-recommended health plan to undergo something of a transformation.

Jane Bunn pictured at the Brownlow Medal in 2023, left, and on the red carpet in 2026, right. (Credit: Getty/Instagram/janebunnofficial)

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In August 2026, in a video shared to her Instagram, she told how she is “a completely different person”, having prioritised mental as well as physical fitness.

The result appears to be even more attention than ever on the ever-popular star.

“Jane is quietly delighted by all the fuss. She’s definitely noticed the reaction. You’d have to be living under a rock not to! Her phone has been going crazy with people telling her how amazing she looks,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“She is loving the love. She’s always been incredibly popular, but this is different.”

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The insider shares how Jane didn’t embark on her wellness journey to become some kind of “glamour sensation”,

Rather, she started exercising, eating well and putting in the hard work because she simply wanted to feel “healthier and stronger”.

“The attention is just the unexpected bonus,” the source goes on. “She’s not desperately chasing compliments. If anything, she’s a little amused by it all. But of course she enjoys being told she looks fantastic. Who wouldn’t?”

Channel Seven star Jane Bunn turned heads on the red carpet at the Brownlow Medal. (Credit: Instagram/janebunnofficial)

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Indeed, Jane herself has told how the catalyst for her life change came from feeling “much less fit” than she previously did.

“I grew up as a dancer and all of that just seemed like a very long time ago,” Jane told the Herald Sun in January 2026, adding that the “real kicker” came when the Seven News Melbourne team moved to a new studio which meant she would appear in a “full shot” on-screen.

Jane shared that the realisation made her go, ‘Wow, what is going on there, Jane?’ and she sought expert advice, which led to a change she put “a lot of effort into”.

“Eat less, drink less,” Jane told the Herald Sun of her approach.

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“There is actually this sign in your head that tells you ‘you have eaten enough’ and I struggled with that for a very long time – about actually listening to that – and now I do.”

“Jane knows she’s put the work in. So when people tell her she looks incredible, I think part of her is thinking, ‘Well, I feel pretty good too’,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “She’s earned the right to enjoy it.”

The insider insists that Jane Bunn “is still Jane”. (Credit: Instagram/janebunnofficial)

But despite her outward transformation, the source insists that Jane is “still Jane”.

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“Jane isn’t about to become obsessed with the attention. She’s not suddenly going to make everything about being glamorous,” the insider shares.

“She’ll happily take the compliments, laugh about the fuss and then get on with her life.”

However, as the star dazzled on the Brownlow Medal red carpet on September 21, it was clear that her new confidence may have opened some new doors career-wise.

The source tells Woman’s Day that Seven has “definitely seen what Jane can do”.

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“She was comfortable, polished and completely at home around the red carpet. It showed there’s a lot more to her than delivering the forecast,” the insider shares, adding that they “wouldn’t be surprised if this is the beginning” of Jane doing more entertainment and live-event work for the network.

“She’s got the personality for it, and the Brownlow gave everyone a glimpse of a different side of her,” the source says.

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