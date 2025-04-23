10 storage solutions to declutter your home in style

Is your home starting to feel more chaotic than cosy?
Between busy schedules and everyday clutter, it’s easy for things to pile up which can contribute to unnecessary stress and time wasted searching for things.
A tidy space can contribute to a more pleasant and enjoyable living environment, boosting mood and overall well-being. And the good news is a few smart storage tweaks can completely transform your space.
We’ve rounded up 10 effective storage solutions that hide the mess, elevate your space, and make staying organised feel effortless.
01
5 Tier Collapsible Pant Hanger
$5 from Kmart
Maximise wardrobe space with this 5 tier hanger. It collapses neatly when not in use so you can hang up to pairs of pants or jeans on just one hanger.
02
3Pcs Clothes Storage Box Foldable Trousers Storage Box
$61.95 at Big W
Save on shelve space while sorting out everything from shirts, t-shirts and jeans with these neat and compact storage boxes.
03
16L Clear Open Front Bin
$12 from Kmart
These clear storage bins stack and store bags and miscellaneous wardrobe items that you use regularly in a way that makes them visible and easy accessible as well as compact and tidy.
Bed linen has a better chance of looking orderly on shelves when tucked away in these stylish linen cases. We particularly love the neutral look as it offers a stylish update for laundries and linen presses.
05
12PCS Shoe Storage Box
$59.97 at Big W
Shoes are neatly stored and protected with these sneaker boxes. These stackable boxes tuck neatly in cupboards.
06
Williamsware Deep Stackable Bamboo Kitchen Shelf
$75.95 from Howard’s Storage World
This 70cm wide shelf helps to help with lack of bench space issues by raising the bar on kitchen storage.
07
Feshory 42 Pack Airtight Food Storage Container Set
$89.99 from Amazon Australia
Get your pantry fit for easy food preparation and cooking with these airtight containers. They come with a set of labels so you can make a note of contents clearly.
08
Under Sink Organizers and Storage Shelf $45.98
$45.98 from Amazon Australia
This handy 2 tier storage shelf keeps cleaning product well contained under sinks in kitchens and bathrooms.
09
Modern Collective Milly 113cm Rotating Shelving Unit
$149 from Temple & Webster
Unique and compact, this rotating shelving unit tucks neatly away into cupboards or can go on display in lounge or bedrooms enabling you to store a multiple of items.
10
Letitia Lane Ottoman Bench
$169.99 from Temple & Webster
Furniture that doubles as storage offers easy ways to keep clutter to a minimum. Simple lift the lid on this ottoman for a place to store extra cushions and throw rugs.