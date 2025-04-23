Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
10 storage solutions to declutter your home in style

A tidy home is a tidy mind...
Is your home starting to feel more chaotic than cosy?

Between busy schedules and everyday clutter, it’s easy for things to pile up which can contribute to unnecessary stress and time wasted searching for things.

A tidy space can contribute to a more pleasant and enjoyable living environment, boosting mood and overall well-being. And the good news is a few smart storage tweaks can completely transform your space.

We’ve rounded up 10 effective storage solutions that hide the mess, elevate your space, and make staying organised feel effortless.

Photo: Kmart

01

5 Tier Collapsible Pant Hanger

$5 from Kmart

Maximise wardrobe space with this 5 tier hanger. It collapses neatly when not in use so you can hang up to pairs of pants or jeans on just one hanger.

Photo: Big W

02

3Pcs Clothes Storage Box Foldable Trousers Storage Box

$61.95 at Big W

Save on shelve space while sorting out everything from shirts, t-shirts and jeans with these neat and compact storage boxes.

Photo: Kmart

03

16L Clear Open Front Bin

$12 from Kmart

These clear storage bins stack and store bags and miscellaneous wardrobe items that you use regularly in a way that makes them visible and easy accessible as well as compact and tidy.

Photo: Kmart

04

Linen Storage Case

$12 from Kmart

Bed linen has a better chance of looking orderly on shelves when tucked away in these stylish linen cases. We particularly love the neutral look as it offers a stylish update for laundries and linen presses.

Photo: Big W

05

12PCS Shoe Storage Box

$59.97 at Big W

Shoes are neatly stored and protected with these sneaker boxes. These stackable boxes tuck neatly in cupboards.

Photo: Howard’s Storage World

06

Williamsware Deep Stackable Bamboo Kitchen Shelf

$75.95 from Howard’s Storage World

This 70cm wide shelf helps to help with lack of bench space issues by raising the bar on kitchen storage.

Photo: Amazon Australia

07

Feshory 42 Pack Airtight Food Storage Container Set

$89.99 from Amazon Australia

Get your pantry fit for easy food preparation and cooking with these airtight containers. They come with a set of labels so you can make a note of contents clearly.

Photo: Amazon Australia

08

Under Sink Organizers and Storage Shelf $45.98

$45.98 from Amazon Australia

This handy 2 tier storage shelf keeps cleaning product well contained under sinks in kitchens and bathrooms.

Photo: Temple & Webster

09

Modern Collective Milly 113cm Rotating Shelving Unit

$149 from Temple & Webster

Unique and compact, this rotating shelving unit tucks neatly away into cupboards or can go on display in lounge or bedrooms enabling you to store a multiple of items.

Photo: Temple & Webster

10

Letitia Lane Ottoman Bench

$169.99 from Temple & Webster

Furniture that doubles as storage offers easy ways to keep clutter to a minimum. Simple lift the lid on this ottoman for a place to store extra cushions and throw rugs.

Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

