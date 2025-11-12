I can’t wait to overhaul my entire kitchen countertop with these Black Friday appliance deals

There’s something about Black Friday that brings out my inner homebody. Sure, the rush of nabbing a good deal is exciting, but for me, it’s also the perfect excuse to finally upgrade the kitchen.
This year, I’ve got my eye on the sleek, multitasking appliances that promise to make cooking, cleaning and entertaining easier (and a whole lot prettier).
And I’m not alone. According to Ben Lovitt, VP of Marketing ANZ at SharkNinja, Australians are becoming far more intentional with their Black Friday spending.
“This year, we are seeing a real shift toward purposeful purchases. People want products that work harder for their homes and lifestyles and there is strong interest in space-saving and multifunctional products,” Lovitt explains.
And it makes total sense. With the cost of living still a major factor, shoppers are leaning into appliances that offer value through experience.
“Consumers are still willing to spend but they are being more intentional,” Lovitt adds. “We’re seeing growing demand for premium personal care and coffee appliances as shoppers look to bring small, everyday luxuries into the home.”
As someone who’s been meaning to streamline my countertop chaos, that philosophy hits home. The Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker has been at the top of my wishlist; one appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, slow cook, and more? Yes please.
And with Black Friday sales promising serious savings, now feels like the perfect time to upgrade.
The best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals in 2025
- KitchenAid: Up to 30% off
- Ninja: Up to $200 off top-rated appliances
- LG: Up to 33% off
- The Good Guys: Huge savings on offer
- Myer: 15% off kitchen and home appliances
- Our Place: Up to 35% off sitewide
- Appliances Online: Deals on brands like Hisense, Breville, Weber, Bosch and more
- Samsung: Multiple early offers + use Samsung Pay for an extra 5% off
The best kitchen appliances to add to your cart
Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker
Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Wonder Oven
Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine
