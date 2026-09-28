MasterChef star’s ‘changed perspective’ amid split speculation

MasterChef’s Declan Cleary has a new outlook on life, as rumours continue to swirl over the state of his relationship with fellow MasterChef alum Sarah Todd.

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After a recent trip to Italy with his twin daughters, Claudia and Charlotte, insiders tell Woman’s Day that the reality star has a renewed focus on his health and wellbeing.

“Declan’s time on MasterChef and the fame that came after it made finding balance particularly challenging,” a source close to the former MasterChef contestant spills.

“When you’re surrounded by incredible food every single day, it’s incredibly hard not to indulge. There was always something delicious to taste, and that’s literally part of the job.

“Declan loved every minute of the MasterChef experience, but being around food constantly can make healthy routines tricky. These days, he seems to have found a much better balance. And becoming a dad has given Declan an extra reason to prioritise his wellbeing.”

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Sarah and Todd welcomed twins earlier this year. Credit: Instagram.

The 27-year-old welcomed his twin daughters earlier this year with fellow former MasterChef contestant Sarah Todd. Sarah also has a son from a previous relationship.

“He wants to have plenty of energy for his family and is really enjoying it,” the source explains. “Having children has changed his perspective. He wants to be active, energetic and present. His girls are his biggest motivation.

“He’s not chasing some impossible ideal — he just wants to feel good, have more energy – that’s what’s really driving him. It’s about being the best dad he can be.”

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Declan’s new lease on life comes after months of rumours that he and Sarah had split up.

Fans became concerned the MasterChef fan favourites had gone their separate ways after they stopped posting about each other on Instagram.

Earlier this month, a source close the couple squashed the rumours, telling New Idea Declan said he had “definitely not” broken up with Sarah.

“Their lives might look separate from the outside, but behind closed doors they are very much together. They are making plans, looking for a home and building their future as a family,” the insider dished.

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The couple met while filming MasterChef. Credit: Instagram.

“There is no split. They have just realised that not every part of their relationship needs to be performed on social media.”

With the couple spending less time together due to work commitments, they’ve decided to make the most of the time they do have together.

“They made a conscious decision to pull back [on social media],” the insider said. “That includes what they post, how they comment on each other’s pages and how often they present themselves as a couple.

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“Unfortunately, when people suddenly stop seeing a couple together online, they assume something must be wrong. In this case, it is actually about creating stronger boundaries.”

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