Are MasterChef’s Declan Cleary and Sarah Todd engaged?

MasterChef’s Declan Cleary and Sarah Todd may be engaged!

This week, 27-year-old Declan posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption: “It’s been busy couple of weeks, we love it ❤️⛳️🍔💍🐶👨‍🍳🏉”

Sarah also appears to be wearing a ring in a couple of the photos.

The couple got together while filming this season of MasterChef.

“It was such a beautiful thing to be distracted from the stress of filming,” 38-year-old Sarah told our sister publication TV WEEK. “We had the best time in the breaks, doing workouts and watching White Lotus. You don’t walk into something like MasterChef thinking that you’re going to meet your new partner. It was such a lucky thing to happen.”

The couple confirmed they were dating in June through an interview with Stellar magazine.

“Nothing was ever rushed or forced – we just enjoyed spending time together,” Declan told the publication. “And Sarah, being from Melbourne, knew all the places to go. So we’d go to the beach, or go-karting, and we went out for lots of dinners.”

When Sarah was up for elimination, Declan knew he had to tell her how he felt.

“As she’s walking into the elimination [challenge], I said, ‘Sarah, can I ask you something? Would you like to go on a date with me?’ And she just looked at me and said, ‘You’re a bloody idiot’,” he recalled.

While Declan may not have chosen the best moment to make his move, Sarah soon realised she felt the same way about him.

​​”After I got through the stress of the elimination and had a couple of days to recover, I realised it made sense,” she said.

The pair enjoyed a romantic weekend away in Grampians National Park for their first date and Declan, and his dog Sol, have since made the move from Sydney to Melbourne to live with Sarah and her 14-year-old son, Phoenix.

“Phoenix is totally obsessed with Sol,” Sarah told TV Week. “They’re playing until the moment they go to bed; it’s been really special for him. We’re one big family now.”

