The woman Wally Lewis may never meet: Inside Lincoln Lewis’ new romance

For years, Lincoln Lewis has kept his personal life firmly behind closed doors. But that changed over the weekend, when the actor quietly confirmed a new chapter – stepping out publicly with fitness coach Emmi Schmidt for the first time.

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The pair made their debut appearance together at Supanova on the Gold Coast, walking hand-in-hand and leaving little doubt about their relationship status.

(Credit: Instagram)

It marks a fresh start for the former Home and Away star, following his split from influencer Pandora Bonsor in 2023 after a three-year relationship. Since then, Lincoln appears to have refocused on both his career and the people closest to him.

But behind this new romance lies a more complicated family reality – one that suggests Emmi may never cross paths with one of the most famous figures in Australian sport: Lincoln’s father, rugby league icon Wally Lewis.

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Once known as the “King” of rugby league, Wally’s legacy on the field is undeniable. Off it, however, his relationship with his children has reportedly remained fractured since his separation from their mother, Jacqui, in 2021.

According to sources close to the family, Lincoln and his siblings – Mitchell and Jamie-Lee – have maintained distance from their father ever since, with no signs of reconciliation on the horizon.

Insiders say the decision hasn’t been made lightly, but rather reflects years of emotional strain. Lincoln, in particular, is believed to have taken a step back from the situation entirely.

(Credit: Getty)

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While Lincoln’s personal life evolves, so too does his career. The actor has been reflecting on how much his craft has matured since his early days on Home and Away.

There are also whispers of a major film opportunity on the horizon. Yet even as his professional star continues to rise, those close to Lincoln suggest he remains deeply committed to staying connected to home.

Long stints away for work are something he reportedly weighs carefully, particularly given how much he values time with family.

Meanwhile, Wally has moved forward in his own life, marrying his new partner Lynda in 2025. The milestone, which he described publicly as the happiest day of his life, reportedly deepened the divide with his children – none of whom are believed to have attended the wedding or met his new wife.

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For Lincoln, though, the focus appears firmly fixed on the future. And right now, that future includes Emmi.

(Credit: Instagram)

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