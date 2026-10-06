‘Can’t believe we are saying this’: Brittany Hockley announces pregnancy after years of fertility struggles

Brittany Hockley and her husband Ben Siegrist are expecting their first child together!
The Life Uncut podcast host, 39, shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday evening, after years of documenting their fertility struggles.
The sweet video shows the couple patting their dog, before Brittany stands up and Ben kisses her stomach.
“Can’t believe we are saying this, but it’s time for the next chapter… Baby squid is on the way!” she wrote in the caption.
Brittany’s comments section quickly filled with love from her famous friends.
“THE BEST NEWS EVERRRRRR,” Laura Byrne wrote, followed by a second comment saying she was “still crying”.
Fellow The Bachelor alum Holly Kingston said, “OMG OMG THIS IS THE BEST. Congratulations”, while Jimmy Nicholson added, “So happy for you guys. Cute baby incoming.”
Sally Obermeder commented, “This is the most beautiful news!!!!!!!!”, while Rebecca Gibney said, “Oh sweetheart! The best news!!! Congratulation!!!”
Kylie Gillies called it “simply the best”, and Fiona Falkiner wrote, “Stop it!!! Yay!! Congrats xxx”
Brittany Hockley’s fertility journey
The news comes after Brittany opened up about the personal battle she’d been facing behind the scenes for years.
In July, she shared a raw video on Instagram for followers who’d been asking about her family plans.
“I’m 38. Married. Travel the world. No kids,” she said. “Everyday I get asked why I don’t have kids or when I am having them. That I am missing out.”
Her response? “I can’t fall pregnant. I hope that answers your questions.”
In the caption, she added, “It’s not for lack of trying trust me.”
Brittany also described the mental toll of infertility, saying it “consumes your life and your thoughts”.
She spoke about it in April, too, telling Mamamia her fertility health came as a “wake-up call”.
“In my head, I’m like, ‘My body is the perfect house for a baby,” she said at the time.
She also described herself as a “real pendulum”, swinging between wanting kids and trying to protect herself from disappointment.
Now, after all the heartache, Brittany and Ben have the news they’ve been waiting for.