‘Saved my life’: Kylie Gillies goes public with ‘deeply personal’ ordeal

She recently reunited with her eldest son for a beautiful family getaway in Europe, but now The Morning Show star Kylie Gillies is making a “deeply personal” revelation about the birth of her youngest son.

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The star – who shares Gus, now 23, and Archie, 21, with her husband Tony Gillies – recorded a poignant video about what happened after Archie was welcomed into the world.

“This is something deeply personal to me,” the star shared in the clip.

Kylie Gillies got candid about what she went through. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)

“It was 2004. I was giving birth to my second son, Archie, and it was a difficult birth. And after he was safely, you know, put on my chest, things went downhill,” Kylie explained.

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“I could tell by the state of panic in the birthing suite that something was going wrong. I could feel my blood pressure dropping, and I needed a blood transfusion.”

The star who said a blood donation “saved my life”, went on to share that it was a “lot of blood” she needed, too.

“You never know when you’re going to need blood. I certainly never in a million years thought that I would have to receive a blood transfusion,” she admitted in the video.

“But thank goodness for the blood donors who helped save my life.”

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Kylie Gillies shared a story that was “deeply personal” to her. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)

Kylie went on to explain that Australia needs a new blood donation every 18 seconds to keep up with demand.

“There are a lot of people that rely on blood donors,” she added. “If you’re considering giving blood, think about the difference that you could make to somebody’s life. What an incredible gift to give.”

Kylie’s plea on behalf of Lifeblood AU. comes amid a new chapter for the star, who in 2027 will celebrate two decades on The Morning Show alongside her co-host Larry Emdur.

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Kylie’s son Gus has moved to Berlin for his dream job, and while Archie remains in Sydney, he no longer lives at home.

Kylie Gillies with Gus and Archie as a baby. (Credit: Instagram/kyliegillies)

A source previously told Woman’s Day that these life changes, along with Kylie turning 60 in 2027 had led her to re-evaluate things a little.

“She is now reportedly considering whether she may well just take a step back for a year and take time out to smell the roses,” the insider shared, adding that the recent European trip with the family had been “such an awakening” for her and husband Tony.

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“She doesn’t want the fairytale to end,” the source said.

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