EXCLUSIVE: Sophie Dillman opens up about her destination wedding plans

I got the shock of a lifetime when my beautiful partner, Paddy, proposed to me last December. Through tears, snot and laughter I accepted his proposal, and so far, being engaged has been pretty great.

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The celebrations were fun and fabulous and loving but very quickly, the celebrations turned into questions about wedding plans… questions we had absolutely no answers to.

Sophie and Paddy want to start planning their wedding, but they admit its a bit overwhelming! (Image: Instagram)

We had just spent two years living overseas, travelling Europe and living out of suitcases.

There were a couple of places that we visited where we looked at each other and said, “wouldn’t it be incredible to get married here?!”



At one restaurant in Lisbon (after one too many Aperol’s) I asked one of the waitstaff if they would marry us right here right now! They politely declined, which was probably for the best.

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Then, as we walked the streets of New York one day, we spoke about eloping one summer afternoon and then walking across the Brooklyn Bridge for Pizza. In Greece, I was so taken by a hotel that looked like it was straight out of Mamma Mia – you know, blue and white, covered in bougainvillea and with the best Greek dessert we had ever eaten – that I got as far as asking for the price to hire it for the weekend.

Although all of those ideas are brilliant, and we would be thrilled with any one of them, to this day, we still have no idea what we are actually going to do.

Sophie and Paddy got engaged in December.

But Paddy and I do have a few non-negotiables. We are blessed to have grandparents on both sides that we want to attend.

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We aren’t interested in a traditional kind of ceremony and instead, we want to create a relaxed atmosphere where our guests (and more importantly Paddy and I) feel at ease and ready to have a good time.

Now that we’ve been engaged for more than half a year, I’m starting to feel the pressure to get the show on the road.

And, as I watch our friends get married and start families and I don’t want our lack of organisation to mean that we get two years down the track without a wedding at all! However, I do want the process of planning a wedding to be fun, and don’t want outside pressures to dictate our timeline either.



So, while I kick off this journey, I’d love to take you all on the ride as we plan this wedding, one bouquet, playlist and vow at a time.

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