Former Home and Away stars Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor are officially engaged!

A huge congratulations is in order for former Home and Away stars Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor who just got engaged!
Sophie shared the happy news on Instagram on Saturday.
“Home has always been with you,” she wrote, alongside some gorgeous pictures of the engagement.
Meanwhile, on his own Instagram post, Patrick wrote: “Not all treasure is silver and gold mate. Soph, I love you in this life, the next and forever.”
Excuse us while we get the tissues!
In the posts, the pair revealed the gorgeous ring Patrick proposed to Sophie with — a stunning emerald-cut diamond in a chunky east-to-west setting.
The exciting news saw a heap of their family, friends and former co-stars comment on the Instagram post with their well wishes
“Omg omg omg so excited for you both! Love you both,” wrote Sarah Roberts.
“Aww congratulations,” commented television presenter and Real Housewives of Sydney star Sally Obermeder.
While Sophie and Patrick first met at acting school years ago, their romance started when they both landed roles on Home and Away.
Sophie played Ziggy Astoni and Patrick played Dean Thompson. Conveniently, their characters got together, paving the way for the actors to become an item in real life in 2019.
The happy couple stayed on the show until 2023, when they left Summer Bay to travel the world before settling in London. At the time, they told TV WEEK that they were ready to “start a new chapter” together.
In March 2025, the pair returned briefly to Home and Away, delighting fans of the show.
“The craziest thing is it’s just like we’d never left,” Patrick exclaimed.
“Honestly, we were driving into the [Channel Seven] building, and it felt like just yesterday we had left,” Sophie said.
“I walked in and, without thinking, I checked the call sheet and realised I wasn’t on it. It feels like coming home.”