Summer Bay has long been a breeding ground for Home and Away stars to find romance.

Bec Hewitt (nee Cartwright) and Beau Brady, Luke Mitchell and Rebecca Breeds, and Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas are all among the Home and Away stars to thrill fans by dating when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Lovebirds Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor quickly became one of our favourite couples ever.

But unlike many of their fellow lovebirds, Sophie and Patrick actually met long before stepping foot into the fictional small town.

“We actually knew each other at uni – we went to acting school together years ago,” Sophie, 29, told The Morning Show in March 2021.

“We were friends then, and then we were in different years, so we didn’t really see each other – but then when found each other on the show. And conveniently, our characters got together on the show.”

In September 2020, Sophie and her real-life boyfriend Patrick’s on-screen characters Ziggy and Dean’s heart-wrenching break-up scenes were aired.

And while many fans were grappling with their split, Sophie says they were able to separate the fictional storyline having any impact on their personal lives.

WATCH: Ziggy and Dean's love drama unfolds.



“We’re both actors by profession so our aim was to make it the best work that we could do and we were really proud for doing that,” she explained.

The couple, both born in Queensland, now live in London after announcing their departure from Home And Away in February 2023.

While it’s easy to imagine the TV stars living a life of glitz and glamour, Sophie says her favourite dates with Patrick are surprisingly low-key.

“I love a home cooked meal. When I’ve had a really big day at work, coming home and my partner having cooked dinner is my favourite thing in the world,” Sophie told Now To Love in early 2022.

“He’s a very good cook. We’ve had some great meals together.”

She even confessed that – like all couples – they have their moments, especially when it comes to things like long drives in the car together. But they try to be on their best behaviour for one another.

“Patty and I are really lucky, we’ve done a fair few road trips together and we seem to do alright. I don’t think we’ve ever had any really major fights,” she laughed.

The fun they share spills over into their social life and the couple are never afraid to share light-hearted selfies with their followers.

Scroll on to see Sophie and Patrick’s relationship in pictures.

