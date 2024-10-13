Summer Bay has long been a breeding ground for Home and Away stars to find romance.
Bec Hewitt (nee Cartwright) and Beau Brady, Luke Mitchell and Rebecca Breeds, and Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas are all among the Home and Away stars to thrill fans by dating when the cameras weren’t rolling.
Lovebirds Sophie Dillman and Patrick O’Connor quickly became one of our favourite couples ever.
But unlike many of their fellow lovebirds, Sophie and Patrick actually met long before stepping foot into the fictional small town.
“We actually knew each other at uni – we went to acting school together years ago,” Sophie, 29, told The Morning Show in March 2021.
“We were friends then, and then we were in different years, so we didn’t really see each other – but then when found each other on the show. And conveniently, our characters got together on the show.”
In September 2020, Sophie and her real-life boyfriend Patrick’s on-screen characters Ziggy and Dean’s heart-wrenching break-up scenes were aired.
And while many fans were grappling with their split, Sophie says they were able to separate the fictional storyline having any impact on their personal lives.
“We’re both actors by profession so our aim was to make it the best work that we could do and we were really proud for doing that,” she explained.
The couple, both born in Queensland, now live in London after announcing their departure from Home And Away in February 2023.
While it’s easy to imagine the TV stars living a life of glitz and glamour, Sophie says her favourite dates with Patrick are surprisingly low-key.
“I love a home cooked meal. When I’ve had a really big day at work, coming home and my partner having cooked dinner is my favourite thing in the world,” Sophie told Now To Love in early 2022.
“He’s a very good cook. We’ve had some great meals together.”
She even confessed that – like all couples – they have their moments, especially when it comes to things like long drives in the car together. But they try to be on their best behaviour for one another.
“Patty and I are really lucky, we’ve done a fair few road trips together and we seem to do alright. I don’t think we’ve ever had any really major fights,” she laughed.
The fun they share spills over into their social life and the couple are never afraid to share light-hearted selfies with their followers.
In mid-September, Sophie revealed she had landed her first gig after her Home And Away departure.
Writing for Yahoo Lifestyle, Sophie confessed she would be starring in Breakfast with Johnny Wilkenson in the East London. In which she described as a “funny theatre show” produced by Wanstead Theatre Company.
The young actress has always dreamed of being a theatre actress.
For Sophie’s birthday, Patrick shared an adorable tribute featuring a collection of their best memories.
“Happy birthday to my best friend ❤️,” he wrote.
“I’m in awe of you everyday, how lucky this world is to have you in it. We love you to the moon and back. From the big dog (Winnie) & me xxx”.
The pair jetted off to Europe in July 2022, soaking in the sun in Greece where they snapped this cute couple selfie.
Mykonos suits them! As do their coordinated sunnies.
Patrick borrowed a pair of Sophie’s sunnies for one last sunkissed snap before the couple headed home to Australia.
For Sophie’s 30th birthday on July 2 in 2022, Patrick shared a series of cute couple snaps with a touching caption for his love.
“Happy Birthday baby! I love you to the moon and back! Dirty thirties here we go,” he wrote.
Ever the lowkey couple, Sophie and Patrick enjoyed a casual Italian dinner with family and ended up twinning in their matching black outfits.
Sophie and Patrick couldn’t have possibly looked more in love as they headed to the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards in June.
If there was a “best dressed couple” award we’d definitely give it to these two!
Making the most of a break from filming, the cute couple headed off on a holiday together in April 2022.
This lucky duo get to spend plenty of time together at work too, Sophie sharing this snap of her and Patrick on set for Home And Away… if you can call this stunning beach backdrop a set.
Sophie and Patrick shared this happy snap from a date night in January and we have to say 2022 looked like it was off to a good start for the duo.
Dressed up to the nines! We’re not sure what’s going on in this picture, but it sure looks chic.
The couple rang in the new year together, Sophie sharing this smiley snap with the caption “HNY!”
Talk about a relatable moment! Patrick shared this goofy snap with Sophie and captioned it: “She’s secretly a ballerina 💃”
“Happy birthday to this young stud! You make every day better. ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Sophie for her beau’s big day.
These two Queenslanders love a good water activity.
Date night at a classy establishment in Sydney!
For Sophie’s birthday Patrick penned this touching tribute: “Happy birthday to my number one ❤️ so proud of you and couldn’t imagine doing this crazy life without you, thank you for everything xx.”
These two are happiest near a beach, but not more than when they’re together.
“That’s amore bro.”
Taking their romance to the next level! The loved up pair welcomed a perfect puppy called Winnie into their family in March 2021.
“Thankfully, Ziggy and Dean are very different to Patty and Sophie,” the actress explained to TV WEEK of their off-screen dynamic.
“We were work buddies first, and it’s helped us work well together now, so we’re lucky in that regard. It’s nice to have a relationship built on friendship. At the core we are best mates first and we treat each other like that, but it’s also made our relationship stronger starting out that way,” the actress has mused.
During lockdown 2020, Patrick posted this snap captioned, “dreamin of simpler times.”
If the shoe fits! Sophie and Patrick aren’t afraid to have a little fun.
“I think Sophie’s an amazing actress and it’s a good feeling on set to know you’re comfortable with each other,” Patrick has said of his leading lady.
With rigs like that, we can’t blame these two for being attracted to one another.
Nothing like a little country air to bring these two closer together.
“She’s trying to stop me getting on the horse,” Patrick joked during a day out at the races.
Steamy scenes can sometimes be awkward, Sophie admits.
Matchy matchy! Patrick fits right in with Sophie’s family after donning this Christmas-themed outfit.
“Beauty knows no bounds,” Patrick wrote alongside this shot.
These two scrubbed up well for the 2019 TV WEEK Logie Awards.
We’ll just leave this one here…