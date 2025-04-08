He’s made a career out of his action-man roles, but John Travolta’s latest foray into politically-charged movies is said to be personal.

Advertisement

With filming about to get underway on Roland Joffé’s US President John J Kennedy assassination film November 1963, insiders reveal that daughter Ella Bleu’s aspirations of heading to the White House are behind John, 71, taking on the project.

(Credit: Getty)

It’s a vast change for the 25-year-old, who has previously dabbled in acting, modelling and released her debut EP, Colors Of Love, in November 2024.

“Ella still loves singing, but she’s been disillusioned by the movie world after her Alice In Wonderland movie, Get Lost, got shelved [in 2021],” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

“Like a lot of young folk today, she’s become passionate about politics, even urging her dad to try to run in California.

(Credit: Getty)

“John says he’s ‘a bit too broken’ to be taking on such a tough job, but he would fully support Ella.”

Though our insider notes that Ella “isn’t quite ready” to give up singing just yet, she sees politics as a “long-term backup plan”.

Advertisement

“For now, she’s building up a network of influential people,” the insider notes, citing her recent front-row catch-up with Princess Alexandra of Hanover at Milan Fashion Week.

“Meanwhile, John’s choosing roles that have political bases behind them.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.