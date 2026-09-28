‘Stitched up so badly’: Earl Spencer’s book deepens divide between William and Harry

If there’s one thing that Prince William can’t stand it’s a family member spilling secrets for profit, so the release of Earl Spencer’s book Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, complete with its searingly cruel portrayal of King Charles, has left the heir fuming.

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Above all else, it was Charles Spencer’s admission that ahead of the book’s publication he had told his sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes about it, as well as William and Harry, and Harry was “completely fine about it”.

“Wills was already furious that Harry wasn’t as outraged by their uncle’s book as he is but he’s completely stunned at Uncle Charles’ claim that Harry was ‘completely fine with it’. William can’t comprehend it and is assuming Harry’s only skimmed to the parts where his name is mentioned,” a royal insider tells Woman’s Day.

The book is reportedly causing chaos within the royal family. (Credit: Getty)

RIFT WIDENS

“For all Harry’s talk of coming home and reuniting with Charles and Camilla, he’s got a funny way of showing loyalty and making amends. How could he possibly be comfortable with their last remaining parent getting stitched up so badly, especially when he’s battling cancer.

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“Charlie’s made their dad out to be a cruel, heartless monster who was in love with his valet.”

Now sources say the fact that Harry, 42, appears to have been leaning on his uncle since arriving in the UK with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 45, and children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, has caused disquiet behind the scenes at the palace.

“The shocking things that Earl Spencer has accused the King of in his book have sent an absolute tidal wave through the palace,” the source tells.

“His Majesty loathes Charles Spencer, they have never gotten along, so the fact that Harry is so close to him does give the King good reason to worry.”

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However, for Harry – the source says – it makes “perfect sense” to forge a closer relationship with the Spencers who have been “nothing but warm and loving to him his entire life”.

“They’ve always tried to protect him, that’s why he’s got such a close bond with all of them – Charles, of course, but also his sisters, and all the others that are still left from his mum’s side of the family.”

Troublingly, this may not be the last the royals hear of Diana’s secrets, with Meghan and Harry slated to be working on a Netflix documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of her death in 2028.

Charles Spencer’s book was released this week. (Credit: Instagram)

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DISTRESS GROWS

“William’s bracing for more too now that Harry and Meghan are forging ahead with their Diana documentary. He’s used to people mining his mum’s existence for money and clout, but with Harry in charge it’s way too close to home,” says the source.

“It’s not just his mum’s legacy he’s worried about. He’s not sure how much more of this his father can handle. The King’s health is always top of his mind and already this book has caused him so much unnecessary distress.

“William can’t believe Harry doesn’t realise he’s risking putting his dad into an early grave, but then again he didn’t seem to care so much about their grandparents when he accused them all of racism.”

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