‘A lot going on’: Willow Stefanovic’s quiet act amid family drama

Back in June 2026, Karl Stefanovic‘s daughter Willow Stefanovic appeared to be living the dream. Posting glamorous photos to Instagram from destinations in Monaco and the swanky Cap d’Antibes, the former fashion student sparked envy among her 11,000 followers, who labelled her snaps “incredible”.

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And yet, fast forward three short months, and the 21-year-old has all but disappeared from social media.

Now, sources close to the model reveal she’s taken some much needed time away from social media to focus on helping her family navigate some difficult times.

Willow’s mum Cass Thorburn is fighting aggressive breast cancer, while her dad continues to create headlines after his shock exit from the Today Show.

“Willow has had a lot going on behind the scenes and social media just hasn’t been her priority,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

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Karl and Willow. Credit: Instagram.

“She’s taking some time out and really focusing on family at the moment.

“After everything that’s happened with her mum and the controversy surrounding her dad, she wants to keep things simple and spend time with the people she loves.”

Another source confirmed Willow just needed some privacy while her family goes through a tumultuous period.

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“The past few months have been an emotionally challenging period for Willow as her family has dealt with her mother’s cancer battle and now all the controversy surrounding Karl,” they explain.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult time for all of the kids.

“Willow’s focus has naturally been on her mum, and she’s wanted to be there rather than worrying about what she’s posting online.

“There’s been a lot for Willow to process. She’s young and has had to deal with circumstances that would be difficult for anyone. Stepping away from social media gives her some breathing room.”

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It seems Willow may also be trying to keep some distance between her social media presence and her father’s podcast – which garnered headlines over its controversial interview with British far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

“It can be impossible to escape the commentary when you’re online,” an insider shares.

“Willow has her own life and her own future, and she doesn’t want to feel like she has to explain or defend things that are happening around her.”

Willow has taken a step back from social media. Credit: Instagram.

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While Willow has chosen to keep a low profile, her mother Cass has taken the opposite approach and has spoken openly about her ex husband in recent media appearances.

In an interview with Mamamia’s No Filter podcast earlier in September, Cass said her ex husband of two decades was “so far in my rear-view mirror”.

“Like I can’t tell you,” she continued. “I really don’t have anything to say about someone that I knew 10 years ago. Like, it’s a decade.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Cass admitted she was sick of being labelled as the “bitter ex-wife”.

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“The media wanted me to be a bitter ex-wife because there’s a name for it, because that’s what they call every ex-wife,” she told the publication. “What’s the term for the man? They never use one.

“I have an inherent distrust of the media because they decided who they wanted me to be, not who I am.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cass revealed that she hasn’t heard from Karl since sharing her breast cancer diagnosis publicly earlier this year.

“No, I know who he is. It’s others that don’t,” she told the publication.

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