‘CANCELLED’: Twist after bombshell Karl Stefanovic ‘sacking’ claim

Hours after a podcast interview between Karl Stefanovic and a far right figure vanished from major platforms in mysterious circumstances, Channel Nine has distanced itself from the controversial recording and issued a statement on the drama surrounding its Today Show star.

Advertisement

On the June 23 episode of The Karl Stefanovic Show, the broadcaster interviewed Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – one of the UK’s most prominent far right figures and co-founder of the English Defence League.

It was a provocative move, given that Robinson is an anti-Islam activist and has a lengthy criminal record – and it led Australian online activist group Mad F***ing Witches to call for a boycott of Karl, 51.

Announcing the plan for a campaign against the Today Show star – under the tentative moniker “#KancelKarl” – the group said on Facebook that it was looking for public support, “Because early showcasing a person like Robinson has NO PLACE in Australia, and Nine should be clearly aware of this.”

Indeed, it appears Channel Nine is more than aware, with sources telling The Australian that the network’s top executives had been locked in “hush hush” meetings as they discussed the unfolding situation.

Advertisement

Karl Stefanovic’s interview with UK far right activist Tommy Robinson disappeared from major platforms within hours of being uploaded. (Credit: Instagram/The Karl Stefanovic Show)

A Nine spokesman clarified the situation in a statement, telling Woman’s Day, “The Karl Stefanovic Show is a completely independent production. Nine has no involvement, including in the guest selection and other editorial processes. However, Nine is taking this matter seriously.”

Woman’s Day contacted a rep for Karl for comment.

Over on social media the situation took a twist as Karl’s “good friend”, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, had her own take to share.

Advertisement

The Queensland senator claimed the network were “trying to sack” Karl over his interview with Robinson.

Hanson pointed to a live TV interview she did with former Today Show host Deb Knight in 2019, during which Hanson called on Channel Nine to “bring back Karl”.

“Now with 6 months to go on his contract the weak management of Channel 9 want to sack Karl over this interview.”

Pauline Hanson claimed Channel Nine “wanted to sack” Karl over his podcast interview. (Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

Hanson went on to point her almost 400,000 Instagram followers to her YouTube channel where she shared Karl’s interview in full.

“CANCELLED: The Full Karl Stefanovic and Tommy Robinson Interview,” she titled the video, which had garnered more than 10,000 views within four hours of being posted.

So what does the future hold for Karl Stefanovic?

The Australian reports interesting claims from Nine insiders that suggests Karl’s controversial podcast content might be a “deliberate strategy” to ruffle feathers, suggesting that it could be that Karl might not mind being paid out for the remainder of his contract.

Advertisement

Life for Karl Stefanovic post-Today Show looks pretty busy. (Credit: Instagram/thetodayshow)

Life post-Today Show already looks lucrative for the star, as production on The Karl Stefanovic Show has already ramped up – with the show expanding from twice-weekly episodes to a format of five shows per week.

With Karl also joining forces with Eddie McGuire by signing a multi-platform deal with ARN, he’s one busy broadcaster right now.

“If he clicks, then he’ll be the frontrunner to helm ARN’s breakfast radio show in 2027, most probably with a female co-host,” journalist James Madden wrote in a commentary piece for The Australian in May.

Advertisement

“Sandilands out, Stefanovic in. And for much less than $10m a year.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.