Farmer Wants A Wife: The unmissable clue proving who wins Farmer Alex’s heart

Sparks are flying between the Farmers and their ladies on this season of Farmer Wants A Wife, and Farmer Alex has become a fan favourite since the series premiered.

Advertisement

Complimented by fans for his thoughtful nature and, most recently, for refusing to bring home intruder date Maddison, the beef and mushroom farmer has won over the hearts of many, including his lovely remaining ladies Eddy, Rachel and Suzannah.

With dating shows are known for throwing late-game spanners in the works, Alex’s rejection of Maddison wasn’t just a choice, it was a clear statement to his ladies. While the other farmers succumbed to the temptation of fresh faces, Alex chose loyalty over novelty, cementing his status as the new 2026 series favourite.

Alex and Eddy formed an instant connection during speed dates and their 24 hour dates, while Suzannah has been a dark horse in the competition for Alex’s heart, with the two recently enjoying a one-on-one date. Rachel, has yet to get too much time with Alex, but was also relieved when Alex didn’t bring home his intruder pick, Maddison, in the hopes they could grow their connection.

The clue that may lead to Farmer Alex’s final choice…

However there’s one tell-tale clue as to who Farmer Alex is likely to pick this season and it’s all thanks to Instagram.

Advertisement

Farmer Alex is following all the ladies on his farm, which is part of the deal. But the Woman’s Team noticed he also seems to be following a relative of his current clear front-runner, Eddy Fry.

Farmer Alex is following a relative of Eddy’s on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

On Instagram, Alex follows a Willie Fry, who Eddy is also following, pointing at a clear family connection.

Further sleuthing from us (aka deep diving Eddy’s account) took us back to 2023 where Eddy uploaded a photo with Will Fry, tagged as #frysiblings. So, yep, that’s Eddy’s brother Alex is following!

Advertisement

Eddy and Will Fry. (Credit: Instagram)

Farmer Wants A Wife Alex and Eddy’s relationship timeline

Unlike franchises like The Bachelor or MAFS, Farmer Wants A Wife rarely features on-screen hometown family visits. This makes Alex’s decision to follow another member of the Fry clan a massive giveaway. It suggests he hasn’t just chosen Eddy – he’s already integrating into her inner circle off-screen.

From their very first speed date, 30-year-old lawyer Eddy made a strong impression on 28-year-old mushroom farmer Alex. She set up a truth-or-dare golf game that perfectly matched his energy, with Alex seeking someone intelligent and driven, but who could also show him a fun side.

Choosing Eddy for the 24-hour date, Alex locked in their early connection, gifting her a gold pendant with a mother-of-pearl (symbolising ‘divine femininity’) and the two shared a kiss, with Alex openly admitting he was “smitten”.

Advertisement

However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing: Eddy’s admission that she was raised in religion and while she wasn’t a devout practising catholic, she’d still want her future kids christened, rattled Alex who described himself as agnostic.

With the religious aspect weighing heavily on him, Alex decided to pursue his other connections after being laser-focused on Eddy, enjoying a romantic waterfall date with Suzannah.

But throughout the series, it’s been evident that Alex still shares an effortless chemistry with Eddy that hasn’t quite been matched elsewhere. While the religious speed bump gave him pause, the social media breadcrumbs point to what will hopefully be a very happy ending for one Farmer’s quest for love!

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.